Automotive Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Compressor Market 2021-2025 | Technavio
Increasing demand for variable displacement compressors to emerge as a major trend.
Jun 22, 2021, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) compressor market is poised to grow by 33.23 million units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing adoption of automotive HVAC electric compressors and increasing adoption of HVAC systems in trucks will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the declining automotive production is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Application, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on the application, the market saw maximum growth in the passenger cars segment in 2020.
- What are the major trends in the market?
Increasing demand for variable displacement compressors is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
DENSO Corp., ESTRA Automotive Systems Co. Ltd., Hanon Systems, HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, MAHLE GmbH, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Subros Ltd., Toyota Industries Corp., and Valeo SA are the major market players.
- How big is the APAC market?
APAC occupied about 55% of the market share in 2020.
Automotive Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Compressor Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) compressor market report cover the following areas:
- Automotive Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Compressor Market Size
- Automotive Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Compressor Market Trends
- Automotive Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Compressor Market Industry Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) compressor market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors including DENSO Corp., ESTRA Automotive Systems Co. Ltd., Hanon Systems, HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, MAHLE GmbH, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., and others.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Automotive Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Compressor Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Compressor Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Passenger Cars
- LCVs
- MCVs And HCVs
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Automotive Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Compressor Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) compressor market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) compressor market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) compressor market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) compressor market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- LCVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MCVs and HCVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- DENSO Corp.
- ESTRA Automotive Systems Co. Ltd.
- Hanon Systems
- HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA
- MAHLE GmbH
- Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Subros Ltd.
- Toyota Industries Corp.
- Valeo SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
