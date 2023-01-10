Automotive HUD Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $3.64 Billion by 2026 at a 26.2% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive HUD Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive HUD market is expected to grow from $1.14 billion in 2021 to $1.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7%. The automotive HUD market is expected to grow to $3.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 26.2%.

North America was the largest region in the automotive HUD market in 2021. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the automotive HUD market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing demand for connected vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive HUD market going forward. A connected vehicle is a vehicle that has an internet connection. Automotive HUDs help connected vehicles by increasing the security and safety of vehicles using various technologies. For instance, in 2020, according to Smartcar, a US-based software company, the United States led all other nations in terms of connected vehicle sales. Around 91% of all passenger automobiles sold in the US had internet connectivity. Over 13 million linked automobiles have been sold in the United States alone. Therefore, the growing demand for connected vehicles is driving the growth of the automotive HUD market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive aftermarket. Major companies operating in the automotive HUD market are focused on developing technologically advanced products to strengthen their position in the automotive HUD market. For example, in January 2019, Panasonic Automotive, a manufacturer of automotive products and technologies, launched SPYDR 2.0. This is an industry-leading smart technology platform that is a single-brain cockpit domain controller solution featuring a Driver Monitoring System (DMS) technology with Head-Up Display (HUD) Integration. With this technology, a camera with a direct view of the driver can be integrated without any visual blockage and vehicle manufacturers experience enhanced performance, flexibility, speed, openness, and scalability to market.



In February 2022, HARMAN International, a US-based audio equipment company focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer, and enterprise, acquired Apostera for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, HARMAN International wants to broaden the companies' presence at the forefront of automotive AR/MR experience design and further extend automotive product offerings. Apostera is a Germany-based automotive technology company that builds augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) head-up display (HUD) software.



1) By HUD Type: Windshield; Combiner

2) By Technology: Conventional HUD; Augmented Reality HUD

3) By Dimension: 2D; 3D

4) By Fuel Type: BEV; ICE; Hybrid

5) By End User: Passenger Cars; Small Cars; Compact Cars; Mid-Sized Cars; Luxury Cars; SUVs and Crossovers; Light Commercial Vehicles



Continental AG

LG Display Co. Ltd.

Denso Corporation

Visteon Corporation

Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Yazaki Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Garmin Ltd.

MicroVision Inc.

Hudway LLC.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Thales Group

BAE Systems

