Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Global Market Report 2023: Rise in Mobility Services & Subscription Based Connected Car Services Spurs the Importance of HMI

Global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Market to Reach $93 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions estimated at US$30.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$93 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Standard HMI, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.2% CAGR and reach US$56.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Multimodal HMI segment is readjusted to a revised 16.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.7% CAGR



The Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 13.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.9% CAGR.



ALPS ELECTRIC Co., LTD.

Altran UK

Atmel Corporation

Continental AG

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

DENSO Corporation

EAO AG

Elektrobit Automotive GmbH

Faurecia

Luxoft

Magneti Marelli S.p.A

Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd

Nuance Communications Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Rightware Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Synaptics Inc.

Tata Elxsi Limited

Texas Instruments Inc.

Valeo

Visteon Corporation

VoiceBox Technologies, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Recent Market Activity

With the Automotive Industry at a Turning Point, HMI Becomes Pivotal to the Emerging Autonomous, Shared, Connected & Electric Future of Urban Mobility

As In-Vehicle Connectivity & the Resulting Information Overload Floods the Car, Driver Focused HMI Emerges into the Cornerstone of Growth

Electronification & Digitalization of the Car Throws the Emphasis on Providing Rich HMI Experiences

Smarter, Safer Interfaces Remain at the Core of the Connected Car Trend

Holistic HMI: Vital in Building Consumer Confidence & Acceptance of Electric Vehicles

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Mobility Services & Subscription Based Connected Car Services Spurs the Importance of HMI

Innovative Fusion of Infotainment with Telematics, ADAS, Navigation, ITS and Connected Vehicle Functions Drives Up the Importance & Value of HMI Systems

The Emergence of Autonomous Cars Paves the Way for the Development of Next Generation HMI Technologies

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Makes its Much Awaited Debut as the Future of Automotive HMI

Automotive Assistant with Cognitive Arbitration Capabilities Soon to Become a Reality

A Peek Into Other Noteworthy Trends

Rise in Semiconductor Content Per Car & a Parallel Rise in Distracted Driving Spurs Opportunities for Intuitive HMI Solutions

Distracted Driving: The Bane of Mobile Technology Proliferation & An Opportunity for Intelligent Hands-Free HMI Architecture

Reduced Driver Distraction Tops Design Goals of HMI

The Risks Posed by Current Generation Touchscreens Throws the Spotlight on Touchless HMI

Voice Recognition as the Most Basic Form of Touchless Sensing Attracts Flake for Unsuitability in Automobile Applications

Gesture-Based Control of In-Car Devices Rises in Prominence

Touch Screen HMIs: Still the Dominant Technology in the Automotive Industry

Multimodal HMI: The Current Reigning Technology Crowned as the Future of In-Car Interaction

Augmented Reality Makes Inroads into the Automotive HMI Market With the Next Generation Automotive Grade Heads-Up Displays

Effervescent Innovation Reinvents the Steering Wheel

HMI 2.0 & HTML5 Based In-Vehicle HMI Garner Strong Research Interest

Vehicle Production Gains in China to Drive Growth in the Asian Market: The Foundation for Macro Market Optimism

to Drive Growth in the Asian Market: The Foundation for Macro Market Optimism Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries to Drive Broad Based Growth in the Market

Market Challenges

Market Outlook

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



