Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Global Market Report 2023: Rise in Mobility Services & Subscription Based Connected Car Services Spurs the Importance of HMI

DUBLIN, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Market to Reach $93 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions estimated at US$30.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$93 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Standard HMI, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.2% CAGR and reach US$56.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Multimodal HMI segment is readjusted to a revised 16.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.7% CAGR
The Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 13.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured) -
- ALPS ELECTRIC Co., LTD.
- Altran UK
- Atmel Corporation
- Continental AG
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
- DENSO Corporation
- EAO AG
- Elektrobit Automotive GmbH
- Faurecia
- Luxoft
- Magneti Marelli S.p.A
- Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd
- Nuance Communications Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Rightware Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Synaptics Inc.
- Tata Elxsi Limited
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- Valeo
- Visteon Corporation
- VoiceBox Technologies, Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Recent Market Activity
- With the Automotive Industry at a Turning Point, HMI Becomes Pivotal to the Emerging Autonomous, Shared, Connected & Electric Future of Urban Mobility
- As In-Vehicle Connectivity & the Resulting Information Overload Floods the Car, Driver Focused HMI Emerges into the Cornerstone of Growth
- Electronification & Digitalization of the Car Throws the Emphasis on Providing Rich HMI Experiences
- Smarter, Safer Interfaces Remain at the Core of the Connected Car Trend
- Holistic HMI: Vital in Building Consumer Confidence & Acceptance of Electric Vehicles
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rise in Mobility Services & Subscription Based Connected Car Services Spurs the Importance of HMI
- Innovative Fusion of Infotainment with Telematics, ADAS, Navigation, ITS and Connected Vehicle Functions Drives Up the Importance & Value of HMI Systems
- The Emergence of Autonomous Cars Paves the Way for the Development of Next Generation HMI Technologies
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Makes its Much Awaited Debut as the Future of Automotive HMI
- Automotive Assistant with Cognitive Arbitration Capabilities Soon to Become a Reality
- A Peek Into Other Noteworthy Trends
- Rise in Semiconductor Content Per Car & a Parallel Rise in Distracted Driving Spurs Opportunities for Intuitive HMI Solutions
- Distracted Driving: The Bane of Mobile Technology Proliferation & An Opportunity for Intelligent Hands-Free HMI Architecture
- Reduced Driver Distraction Tops Design Goals of HMI
- The Risks Posed by Current Generation Touchscreens Throws the Spotlight on Touchless HMI
- Voice Recognition as the Most Basic Form of Touchless Sensing Attracts Flake for Unsuitability in Automobile Applications
- Gesture-Based Control of In-Car Devices Rises in Prominence
- Touch Screen HMIs: Still the Dominant Technology in the Automotive Industry
- Multimodal HMI: The Current Reigning Technology Crowned as the Future of In-Car Interaction
- Augmented Reality Makes Inroads into the Automotive HMI Market With the Next Generation Automotive Grade Heads-Up Displays
- Effervescent Innovation Reinvents the Steering Wheel
- HMI 2.0 & HTML5 Based In-Vehicle HMI Garner Strong Research Interest
- Vehicle Production Gains in China to Drive Growth in the Asian Market: The Foundation for Macro Market Optimism
- Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries to Drive Broad Based Growth in the Market
- Market Challenges
- Market Outlook
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
