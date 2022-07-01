Automotive HVAC Compressor Market: 4.79% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Market Size by Application Growth Potential, Geography, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2025

The Automotive HVAC Compressor Market value is set to grow by 33.23 million units, progressing at a CAGR of 7.49% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Automotive HVAC Compressor Market 2021-2025: Increasing Adoption of Automotive HVAC Electric Compressors to Drive the Market Growth

An automotive HVAC compressor is generally powered by a drive belt which increases the engine load resulting in increased fuel consumption and exhaust gas emissions. To overcome this drawback, automotive HVAC compressor manufacturers developed compressors that are powered independently by a motor without the need for an automotive engine to be switched on. The built-in motor in the automotive HVAC electric compressor powers it without the need for an engine to be switched on. Therefore, automotive HVAC electric compressors use electric heaters or heat pumps, which are powered by vehicle batteries to generate heat. Moreover, HVAC electric compressors are produced in lower volumes than belt-driven HVAC compressors. Therefore, the increased production cost is pushed to automotive HVAC manufacturers and vehicle manufacturers, resulting in increased revenue for automotive HVAC compressor manufacturers. Therefore, the increasing adoption of automotive HVAC electric compressors is expected to drive the global automotive HVAC compressor market in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Automotive HVAC Compressor Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Passenger Cars



LCVs



MCVs And HCVs

Automotive HVAC Compressor Market 2021-2025: Vehicle Recalls Due to Potential HVAC Compressor Failure will Challenge the Market Growth

Defective products or potential failures of systems in vehicles result in product recall by vehicle manufacturers. Earlier, vehicle manufacturers had to bear the complete cost of a product recall. However, the improvement in vendor relationships and collaborative work with suppliers across the upstream of the value chain have encouraged suppliers and manufacturers to share the recall cost. Although this has reduced the cost burden on vehicle manufacturers, tier-1 suppliers, and other stakeholders in the value chain, it is still adding a certain cost for these stakeholders, thereby leading to a reduced profit margin. Therefore, vehicle recalls due to defective products or potential system failures constitute a challenge for all the stakeholders related to the products.

Automotive HVAC Compressor Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our market report covers the following areas:

Automotive HVAC Compressor Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

DENSO Corp.

ESTRA Automotive Systems Co. Ltd.

Hanon Systems

HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA

MAHLE GmbH

Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Subros Ltd.

Toyota Industries Corp.

Valeo SA

The automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) compressor market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing in R&D to introduce better products into the market and expand their customer base to compete in the market.

Automotive HVAC Compressor Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive HVAC compressor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive HVAC compressor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive HVAC compressor market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive HVAC compressor market vendors

Automotive HVAC Compressor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.49% Market growth 2021-2025 33.23 mn units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.79 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled DENSO Corp., ESTRA Automotive Systems Co. Ltd., Hanon Systems, HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, MAHLE GmbH, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Subros Ltd., Toyota Industries Corp., and Valeo SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Automotive components and accessories

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (million units)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 18: Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 LCVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: LCVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 20: LCVs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 MCVs and HCVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: MCVs and HCVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 22: MCVs and HCVs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography (million units)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 DENSO Corp.

10.4 ESTRA Automotive Systems Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 49: ESTRA Automotive Systems Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 50: ESTRA Automotive Systems Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 51: ESTRA Automotive Systems Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Hanon Systems

Exhibit 52: Hanon Systems - Overview



Exhibit 53: Hanon Systems - Business segments



Exhibit 54: Hanon Systems - Key news



Exhibit 55: Hanon Systems - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: Hanon Systems - Segment focus

10.6 HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 57: HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 58: HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 59: HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 60: HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

10.7 MAHLE GmbH

Exhibit 62: MAHLE GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 63: MAHLE GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 64: MAHLE GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 65: MAHLE GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: MAHLE GmbH - Segment focus

10.8 Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 67: Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 69: Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 70: Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 71: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 73: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Subros Ltd.

Exhibit 75: Subros Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Subros Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Subros Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Toyota Industries Corp.

Exhibit 78: Toyota Industries Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Toyota Industries Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Toyota Industries Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 81: Toyota Industries Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Toyota Industries Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Valeo SA

Exhibit 83: Valeo SA - Overview



Exhibit 84: Valeo SA - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Valeo SA - Key news



Exhibit 86: Valeo SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Valeo SA - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 89: Research Methodology



Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 91: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

