Automotive IC market is estimated to grow by USD 16.86 billion between 2022 and 2027; Evolving opportunities with Allegro MicroSystems Inc., Infineon Technologies AG among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive IC market size is estimated to increase by USD 16.86 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 8.84% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 22.98 billion. With the lifting of lockdowns in the second half of 2020, due to the initiation of vaccination programs across APAC, manufacturing, and retail activities peaked steadily in the region. This is expected to drive the demand for automotive IC from the automotive industry for various applications during the forecast period. Moreover, the automotive industry in APAC, especially in India and China, is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic market data from 2017 to 2021 - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive IC Market 2023-2027

Key Trends –

The potential demand for EVs is identified as the key trend in the market. Growing concerns over the pollution caused by internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are increasing the adoption of EVs worldwide. Besides, the advantages of EVs over ICE vehicles such as better torque, low maintenance, higher efficiency, and environmental friendliness are increasing their demand among consumers. With the growing adoption of EVs, the demand for automotive ICs will increase during the forecast period.

Global Automotive IC market – Vendor Analysis

The global automotive IC market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors. Prominent vendors in the market are expanding their customer base and are increasing investments in R&D. Thus, there is intense competition among existing vendors and most established vendors in the market.

A few prominent vendors that offer automotive IC in the market are

Analog Devices Inc. - The company offers automotive ICs for ADAS driving.

- The company offers automotive ICs for ADAS driving. Infineon Technologies AG - The company offers automotive ICs for body electronics and lighting, CAV, and EV thermal management.

- The company offers automotive ICs for body electronics and lighting, CAV, and EV thermal management. Intel Corp. - The company offers automotive IC for driving, electric vehicles, and IVE.

- The company offers automotive IC for driving, electric vehicles, and IVE. KLA Corp. - The company offers automotive IC for body electronics, powertrain and infotainment.

- The company offers automotive IC for body electronics, powertrain and infotainment. For Details on vendor and its offerings – Buy the report!

Global Automotive IC Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (discrete, logic, micro components, analog, and others), vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the discrete segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment includes micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) such as torque, force, pressure, accelerometer, and proximity sensors. The increasing demand for smart sensors to provide accurate and reliable data in vehicles is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global automotive IC market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive IC market.

APAC will account for 48% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by significant investments in production and R&D of new technologies by automobile manufacturers. Also, the increasing adoption of passenger vehicles is contributing to the growth of the automotive IC market in APAC.

Get a glance of the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise – Download a Sample Report

Global Automotive IC Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers –

The market is driven by the dropping price of ICs and increasing demand for electronics in vehicles. The growing adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles has increased the use of electronic components in the automobile industry. Prominent automakers such as Toyota are using semiconductors such as isolated gate bipolar transistors (IGBT) and power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs) to improve switching rate and efficiency. In addition, the design of drivetrain for EVs is continuously evolving. All these factors will drive the growth of the global automotive IC market during the forecast period.

Major challenges –

Complexity in the design of automotive IC is a major challenge hindering the growth of the market. The design of automotive IC is highly complex than the ones used in mobile phones and other electronic appliances such as televisions and remote controllers. Automotive ICs must be able to work under harsh environments and internal complexities of the vehicle. Automotive OEMs are compelled to ensure high level of reliability and should focus on reliability tests such as the six-sigma design and zero-defect design to avoid IC failure. All these factors are challenging the growth of the market.

Driver, trend, and challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report.

What are the key data covered in this automotive IC market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive IC market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive IC market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive IC market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive IC market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The automotive ethernet market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.88% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 4,606.85 million . The increasing demand for high bandwidth and lightweight materials is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as OEMs being skeptical about adopting ethernet in vehicles may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.88% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The increasing demand for high bandwidth and lightweight materials is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as OEMs being skeptical about adopting ethernet in vehicles may impede the market growth. The automotive airbag sensor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.36% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 220.4 million . Enhanced vehicle safety with more airbags is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the lack of regulation for airbags in medium and heavy-duty vehicles may impede the market growth.

Automotive IC Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 178 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 16.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.61 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allegro MicroSystems Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., KLA Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp, Power Clinic Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, ROHM Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., Wanxiang Group Corp., Analog Devices Inc., and Qualcomm Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global automotive IC market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global automotive IC market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Vehicle type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Vehicle type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Discrete - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Discrete - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Discrete - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Discrete - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Discrete - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Logic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Logic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Logic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Logic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Logic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Micro components - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Micro components - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Micro components - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Micro components - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Micro components - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Analog - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Analog - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Analog - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Analog - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Analog - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type

7.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Analog Devices Inc.

Exhibit 120: Analog Devices Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Analog Devices Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Analog Devices Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Analog Devices Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 124: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 125: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news



Exhibit 127: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

12.5 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 129: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

12.6 KLA Corp.

Exhibit 134: KLA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 135: KLA Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: KLA Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 137: KLA Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: KLA Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 Microchip Technology Inc.

Exhibit 139: Microchip Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Microchip Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Microchip Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Microchip Technology Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Micron Technology Inc.

Exhibit 143: Micron Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Micron Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Micron Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Micron Technology Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 NXP Semiconductors NV

Exhibit 147: NXP Semiconductors NV - Overview



Exhibit 148: NXP Semiconductors NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key news



Exhibit 150: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key offerings

12.10 Qualcomm Inc.

Exhibit 151: Qualcomm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Qualcomm Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Qualcomm Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 154: Qualcomm Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Qualcomm Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Renesas Electronics Corp.

Exhibit 156: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 160: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 161: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

12.13 ROHM Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 164: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 165: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 167: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 169: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 172: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 STMicroelectronics NV

Exhibit 174: STMicroelectronics NV - Overview



Exhibit 175: STMicroelectronics NV - Business segments



Exhibit 176: STMicroelectronics NV - Key news



Exhibit 177: STMicroelectronics NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: STMicroelectronics NV - Segment focus

12.16 Texas Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 179: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 180: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 181: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 182: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 183: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 184: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 185: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 186: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 187: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 188: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 189: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 190: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 191: Research methodology



Exhibit 192: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 193: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 194: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio