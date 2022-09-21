Automotive Ignition Cable Global Market Report 2022: High Demand, Production, and Sales of Commercial Vehicles Fueling Healthy CAGR

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Ignition Cable Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Vehicle Type, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle, OTR), By Fuel Type, By Demand Category, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive ignition cable market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the rise in the installation of electronic components in automobiles and increased production and sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Besides, stringent government regulations regarding vehicle emissions in the country are contributing to the growth of the global automotive ignition cable market.



In automobiles, an ignition cable connects the ignition coil or distributor to the spark plugs. To prevent the ignition cables from becoming loose due to engine vibration, the ends of the cables are clipped to a spark plug. The supply of a high voltage spark, which travels through these ignition cables, is required for engine combustion or starting.



Consumers' increasing income capacity, rapid shift in preference for private vehicle ownership, and the introduction of affordable, high-performance passenger cars are driving global demand for passenger cars. Ignition cables are used in automobiles to connect the spark plug to the ignition coil. As the demand for passenger cars rises, the demand for ignition cables is expected to increase steadily over the forecast period. Because of its well-developed technical infrastructure and high demand for advanced passenger cars, the United States offers lucrative opportunities for global automotive ignition cable market growth.



Ongoing trade activities, thriving e-commerce industry, and efforts to strengthen the major automotive companies' supply chain and distribution channels are some factors contributing to the global surge in demand for high-speed commercial vehicles. Rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and construction activities are also accelerating commercial vehicle production and sales. The global automotive ignition cable market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the high demand, production, and sales of commercial vehicles.



Spark plugs are widely used in petroleum-powered vehicles. The ignition cable is crucial in starting the vehicle. High ICE engine automobile sales are expected to drive global automotive ignition cable market growth during the forecast period. Implementing strict norms and regulations to combat global warming and reduce the environmental carbon footprint is hastening the development of advanced gasoline engines with higher fuel mileage and low emission capability. High-end investments in research and development by market participants to create next-generation engines, which is expected to aid the market growth.



The development of advanced ignition systems and automobiles and manufacturers' increased focus on improving the durability, low cost, and high performance of spark plugs and ignition cables are expected to create lucrative opportunities for global automotive ignition cable market growth over the next five years.



The global automotive ignition cable market is segmented based on vehicle type, propulsion, demand category, regional distribution, and company. Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global automotive ignition cable market during the forecast period, owing to an increase in consumer purchasing capacity and a rise in sales and production of automobiles in the region.



Report Scope:

In this report, global automotive ignition cable market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Automotive Ignition Cable Market, By Vehicle Type:

Two-Wheeler

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV)

OTR

Automotive Ignition Cable Market, By Fuel Type:

Petrol/CNG

Diesel

Others

Automotive Ignition Cable Market, By Demand Category:

OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive Ignition Cable Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Vietnam

South Korea

Europe & CIS

& CIS Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Belgium

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Automotive Ignition Cable Market



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Automotive Ignition Cable Market Outlook



7. North America Automotive Ignition Cable Market Outlook



8. Asia Pacific Automotive Ignition Cable Market Outlook



9. Europe & CIS Automotive Ignition Cable Market Outlook



10. South America Automotive Ignition Cable Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Automotive Ignition Cable Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends and Developments



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

The NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.

Denso Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

BorgWarner Inc.

Prysmian Group

Sentech Limited

