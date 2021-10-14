Automotive Ignition Coil Market Records a CAGR of 2% by 2025 | Rising Demand for Pencil Ignition Coils to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Discover more insights on the market growth variance. Download a free sample now!

The automotive ignition coil market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The rising demand for pencil ignition coils is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the automotive ignition coil market during the forecast period.

Technavio analyzes the market by Type (Passenger car and Commercial vehicle) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The automotive ignition coil market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

BorgWarner Inc.

DENSO Corp.

Diamond Electric Holdings Co. Ltd.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Hitachi Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Standard Motor Products Inc.

Tenneco Inc.

Valeo SA

Related Reports:

Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Fuses Market - The hybrid and electric vehicle fuse market have the potential to grow by USD 1.48 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 27.49%. Download a free sample now!

Automotive In-wheel Motor Market - The automotive in-wheel motor market has the potential to grow by 476.47 thousand units during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 89.59%. Download a free sample now!

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Automotive Ignition Coil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 322.06 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.14 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 70% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BorgWarner Inc., DENSO Corp., Diamond Electric Holdings Co. Ltd., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Standard Motor Products Inc., Tenneco Inc., and Valeo SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/

