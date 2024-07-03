Automotive Image Sensors Market size is set to grow by USD 19.92 billion from 2024-2028, Steady growth of camera-based adas market boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive image sensors market size is estimated to grow by USD 19.92 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 41.64% during the forecast period. Steady growth of camera-based adas market is driving market growth, with a trend towards development of high-sensitivity cmos image sensor with led flicker mitigation. However, high replacement costs poses a challenge. Key market players include Canon Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Gentex Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., OmniVision Technologies Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., PixArt Imaging Inc., PIXELPLUS Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., SK hynix Co. Ltd., Smartway Shanghais Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics International N.V., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global automotive image sensors market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Automotive Image Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 41.64% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 19924.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 30.47 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, China, France, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Canon Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Gentex Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., OmniVision Technologies Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., PixArt Imaging Inc., PIXELPLUS Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., SK hynix Co. Ltd., Smartway Shanghais Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics International N.V., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corp.

Market Driver

The automotive image sensors market has seen the shift from CCD to CMOS sensors due to cost and performance demands. With the rise of cameras for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), there's a need for High Dynamic Range (HDR) capable sensors. Sony's IMX390CQV, a 2.45MP high-sensitivity CMOS sensor, stands out with its LED flicker mitigation function. This feature reduces flickering when shooting LED signs and traffic signals, enabling HDR shooting. The LED mitigation function is beneficial for the automotive market, given the increasing use of LEDs in vehicle components. This development is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

The Automotive Image Sensors market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles (AV). Commercially available image sensors include CMOS and CCD types. Passive and active safety features, such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and blind spot detection, are key applications. The EV market is also a significant contributor, with high-resolution sensors required for battery management and autonomous driving. The future of the market lies in the development of cost-effective, high-performance sensors for mass production. The use of advanced technologies like HVS and Lidar is expected to increase, providing enhanced safety and convenience features. The market is expected to grow steadily, with key players focusing on innovation and cost reduction strategies.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The automotive image sensors market experiences a significant challenge due to high replacement costs. These sensors are vital components of camera modules, enabling obstacle detection and enhancing driver assistance and safety systems. Replacement costs for cameras are moderate, but the overall repair process, which includes labor, is costly and time-consuming. Neglecting automotive cameras and sensors may result in severe accidents, leading to expensive vehicle rebuilding. Consequently, this challenge impedes the growth of the automotive image sensors market during the forecast period.

The Autonomous Vehicle Market is experiencing significant growth, leading to an increased demand for advanced image sensors in the automotive industry. Powertrain and systems, such as Hybrid and Electric powertrains, Fuel cells, and On-board diagnostics, require high-performance image sensors for real-time monitoring and analysis. However, challenges persist in the development of cost-effective, high-resolution image sensors that can operate in extreme temperatures and conditions. Additionally, the integration of multiple image sensors for 360-degree vision and the need for real-time processing add complexity to the design and manufacturing process. The market for Automotive Image Sensors is competitive, with key players including Isocell, Xensr, and Sony, among others, striving to address these challenges and meet the evolving demands of the industry.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This automotive image sensors market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Passenger cars

1.2 Commercial cars Type 2.1 CCD

2.2 CMOS Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Passenger cars- The commercial vehicles (CV) segment, a significant driver in the automotive electronics market, is witnessing increased adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) due to safety prioritization by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) like Daimler, Scania, DAF, Iveco, MAN, Scania, and Volvo. This trend is fueled by the growing demand for CVs in high-population countries such as the US, China, and India. The large size of CVs and long driving hours increase the risk of accidents, leading to the implementation of camera-based ADAS, including driver drowsiness detection systems, lane departure warnings, and anti-collision systems. The Indian Ministry of Heavy Industries reports the registration of 0.52 million electric vehicles (EVs) in the past three years, further boosting the market for image sensors in CVs.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Automotive Image Sensors Market encompasses advanced technologies such as LiDAR, Radar, and Cameras, which play a pivotal role in enhancing vehicle safety features. These sensors enable Blind-spot Monitoring, Parking Assistance, Pedestrian Detection, and Autonomous Vehicle operations. Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), including Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane-keeping Assist, and Automatic Emergency Braking, are integral to these applications. CCD and CMOS image sensors are commonly used due to their energy efficiency and compact size. IoT sensor platforms facilitate seamless integration of these sensors, ensuring real-time data processing and analysis. Innovations like ISOCELL Auto 4AC, KBV Cardinal matrix, and XENSIV TLE4971 sensor further boost the market's growth. CO2 emissions reduction is a significant focus, with EVs (Electric Vehicles) and HVs (Hybrid Vehicles) increasingly adopting these technologies.

Market Research Overview

The Automotive Image Sensors Market is a significant segment in the global electronics industry. These sensors utilize the image sensing technology to capture visual data from the vehicle's surroundings. The market is driven by the increasing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles. The sensors come in various types, including monochrome and color image sensors, and are used for applications such as parking assistance, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control. The market is also influenced by factors like the rising trend of electric vehicles and the growing preference for safety and comfort features in vehicles. The future of the market looks promising with the continuous advancements in technology and the increasing adoption of image sensors in the automotive industry.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Passenger Cars



Commercial Cars

Type

CCD



CMOS

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio