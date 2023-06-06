Automotive image sensors market size to grow by USD 8,413.72 million from 2022 to 2027, the steady growth of the camera-based ADAS market will boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive image sensors market size is forecast to increase by USD 8,413.72 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 28.65%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the steady growth of the camera-based ADAS market, Regulatory standards with respect to image sensor quality, and Stringent regulations to increase the adoption of advanced safety systems. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Image Sensors Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Canon Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Gentex Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors NV, OmniVision Technologies Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., PixArt Imaging Inc., PIXELPLUS Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., SK hynix Co. Ltd., SmartSens technology, Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corp.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

The market is segmented by application (Passenger cars and Commercial cars), type (CCD and CMOS), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

The market share growth by the passenger cars segment will be significant for the overall market growth during the forecast period. The growing adoption of passenger cars across the world will be a crucial driver for the segment's dominating position in the global automotive /image sensors market. The growing focus of automotive OEMs toward reducing driver distraction by offering ADAS technologies is leading to increased adoption of /image sensors in passenger cars. Currently, ADAS technologies find maximum penetration in luxury cars and a few mid-segment passenger cars. Such factors will increase the segment growth during the forecast period.

Automotive Image Sensors Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

One of the key factors driving growth in the automotive image sensors market is the steady growth of the camera-based ADAS market. Numerous camera-based ADAS technologies involve multi-camera setups, such as rear-view cameras, front-view cameras, and surround-view cameras, for quicker response to avoid traffic and prevent collisions. The main purpose of automotive cameras is to visualize the vehicle's surroundings and create a virtual map for proper navigation. The type of /image sensors to be used for an ADAS depends on the application.Thus, the steady growth of the camera-based ADAS is expected to drive the growth of the global automotive /image sensors market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

The growing popularity of stereo cameras for ADAS applications is the primary trend in the global automotive image sensors market growth. The adoption of stereo cameras is beneficial for the global automotive image sensors market, as these cameras require two image sensors. AEBS is becoming a prime stereo camera application owing to its ability to provide a response in an event requiring less response time for the driver. Moreover, stereo cameras allow more precise obstacle detection (compared to monocular cameras) for AEBS to act effectively. However, the cost factor is hindering the adoption of stereo cameras by automotive OEMs and suppliers. This trend is likely to change with a decrease in prices by stereo camera suppliers (adopting economies of scale), and this will drive stereo camera adoption in other ADAS applications during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The high replacement costs will be a major challenge for the automotive image sensors market during the forecast period. The replacement costs of automotive cameras are not high. Still, the total repair, which includes the removal or replacement of cameras and image sensors, is a time-consuming process and involves a high cost of labor owing to skills. Improper treatment of automotive cameras and image sensors may lead to severe accidents, which would lead to even more expensive operation of the entire automobile rebuilding. Such factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Automotive Image Sensors Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Automotive Image Sensors Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Automotive Image Sensors Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Automotive Image Sensors Market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Automotive Image Sensors Market vendors

Automotive Image Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8,413.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 27.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, China, France, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Canon Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Gentex Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors NV, OmniVision Technologies Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., PixArt Imaging Inc., PIXELPLUS Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., SK hynix Co. Ltd., SmartSens technology, Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.

