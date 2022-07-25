Automotive Image Sensors Market to record USD 4.22 Bn growth -- Technavio identifies APAC as a key market

Jul 25, 2022, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Image Sensors Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2020-2024" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 4.22 billion between 2019 and 2024. The market observed a YOY growth of 22.45% in 2020 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 29.05% during the forecast period. The full report on the automobile image sensors market offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download a Sample PDF report here
The market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of a few large-, medium-, and small-scale manufacturers. The market includes companies of varying sizes. While some companies are more specialized in terms of commodities, others have larger financial resources. Most large and established manufacturers sell and distribute their offerings to customers across the world, whereas most smaller manufacturers are concentrated in their regional markets. Manufacturers compete based on parameters such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution.
Key vendors have a vast geographical presence, large production facilities, and significant market shares. The rivalry among manufacturers is intense and forces them to adopt pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities. The intense competition among manufacturers poses a risk to their operations.
The steady growth of the camera-based ADAS market has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Gentex Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, OmniVision Technologies Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
The automotive image sensors market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
The passenger cars segment will have the largest share in the market. The growing demand for the integration of ADAS technologies in passenger cars is the key factor driving the growth of the segment. Also, the increasing adoption of passenger cars is fostering the growth of the segment.
- Technology
- Driver Support System
- ADAS
- Autonomy
The market growth in the driver support system will be significant over the forecast period. The need to reduce the burden on drivers and improve safety is increasing the adoption of driver support systems among automobile manufacturers.
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
The market will observe the maximum incremental growth in APAC. The region will account for 34% global market share during the forecast period. The high-volume adoption of passenger and commercial vehicles is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the increasing adoption of ADAS technologies by automakers operating in emerging markets such as India is expected to further accelerate the growth of the automotive image sensors market in APAC.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive image sensors market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Image Sensors Market Size
- Automotive Image Sensors Market Trends
- Automotive Image Sensors Market Industry Analysis
Automotive Image Sensors Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive image sensors market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive image sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive image sensors market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive image sensors market vendors
|
Automotive Image Sensors Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.05%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 4.22 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
22.45
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, China, Japan, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Gentex Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, OmniVision Technologies Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- 2.2 Market characteristics
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Automotive components and accessories market
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
- 4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 17: Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 18: Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 19: Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 20: Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 6.1 Market segments
- 6.2 Driver support system
- 6.3 ADAS
- 6.4 Autonomy
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- 10.3 Competitive scenario
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Continental AG
- 11.4 DENSO Corp.
- 11.5 Gentex Corp.
- 11.6 NXP Semiconductors NV
- 11.7 OmniVision Technologies Inc.
- 11.8 ON Semiconductor Corp.
- 11.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- 11.10 Sony Corp.
- 11.11 STMicroelectronics NV
- 11.12 Texas Instruments Inc.
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
