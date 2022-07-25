Automotive Image Sensors Market to record USD 4.22 Bn growth -- Technavio identifies APAC as a key market

Key vendors have a vast geographical presence, large production facilities, and significant market shares. The rivalry among manufacturers is intense and forces them to adopt pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities. The intense competition among manufacturers poses a risk to their operations.

The steady growth of the camera-based ADAS market has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Gentex Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, OmniVision Technologies Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

The automotive image sensors market is segmented as below:

Application

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

The passenger cars segment will have the largest share in the market. The growing demand for the integration of ADAS technologies in passenger cars is the key factor driving the growth of the segment. Also, the increasing adoption of passenger cars is fostering the growth of the segment.

Technology

Driver Support System



ADAS



Autonomy

The market growth in the driver support system will be significant over the forecast period. The need to reduce the burden on drivers and improve safety is increasing the adoption of driver support systems among automobile manufacturers.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The market will observe the maximum incremental growth in APAC. The region will account for 34% global market share during the forecast period. The high-volume adoption of passenger and commercial vehicles is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the increasing adoption of ADAS technologies by automakers operating in emerging markets such as India is expected to further accelerate the growth of the automotive image sensors market in APAC.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive image sensors market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Image Sensors Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive image sensors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive image sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive image sensors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive image sensors market vendors

Automotive Image Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.05% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 4.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 22.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Gentex Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, OmniVision Technologies Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics



Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Automotive components and accessories market

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition



Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers



Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes



Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 17: Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 19: Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Driver support system

6.3 ADAS

6.4 Autonomy

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

10.3 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Continental AG

11.4 DENSO Corp.

11.5 Gentex Corp.

11.6 NXP Semiconductors NV

11.7 OmniVision Technologies Inc.

11.8 ON Semiconductor Corp.

11.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

11.10 Sony Corp.

11.11 STMicroelectronics NV

11.12 Texas Instruments Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

