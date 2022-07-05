Automotive In-wheel Motor Market Size to Grow by 476.47 thousand units | Daimler AG and ECOmove GmbH Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Request Latest sample report to learn about additional market dynamics

Automotive In-wheel Motor Market 2021-2025: Scope

The automotive in-wheel motor market report covers the following areas:

Technavio Insights

Automotive In-wheel Motor Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

Daimler AG, ECOmove GmbH, e-Gle Co. Ltd., Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd., GEM motors d.o.o, Michelin Group, Nidec Corp., NSK Ltd., Protean Electric Ltd., and REE Automotive Ltd. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Daimler AG - The company offers automotive in-wheel motor solutions under the subsidiary company YASA ltd. with the product series of YASA 750R, which is an axial flux motor with high torque and power densities.

ECOmove GmbH - The company offers automotive in-wheel motor solutions with Qwheel, which is a powerful and compact and based on a compact PMAC traction motor for powertrain.

e-Gle Co. Ltd. - The company offers automotive in-wheel motor solutions with 4th-generation air-cooled in-wheel motor systems and 5th-generation in-wheel motor systems.

Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd. - The company offers automotive in-wheel motor solutions under the product series of S400, M700, M1100, and L1500.

GEM motors d.o.o - The company offers automotive in-wheel motor solutions under the product series of in-wheel drive G0.8, in-wheel drive G1.1, in-wheel drive G1.3, in-wheel drive G2.4, in-wheel drive G2.6 and in wheel drive G3.

Automotive In-wheel Motor Market 2021-2025: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global automotive in-wheel motor market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market. The global automotive components and accessories market covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles such as passenger cars, electric vehicles (EVs), CVs, heavy-duty vehicles, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers.

Automotive In-wheel Motor Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Technology

Direct Drive



Gear Reduction

Geographic

APAC



Americas



EMEA



APAC



Americas



EMEA

Automotive In-wheel Motor Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive in-wheel motor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive in-wheel motor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive in-wheel motor market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the automotive in-wheel motor market, vendors

Automotive In-wheel Motor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 89.59% Market growth 2021-2025 476.47 th units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 59.71 Regional analysis APAC, Americas, EMEA, APAC, Americas, and EMEA Performing market contribution APAC at 87% Key consumer countries China, Japan, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Daimler AG, ECOmove GmbH, e-Gle Co. Ltd., Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd., GEM motors d.o.o, Michelin Group, Nidec Corp., NSK Ltd., Protean Electric Ltd., and REE Automotive Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (thousand units)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Technology - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Technology

5.3 Direct drive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Direct drive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)



Exhibit 18: Direct drive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Gear reduction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Gear reduction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)



Exhibit 20: Gear reduction - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Technology

6 Market Segmentation by Drive type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Drive type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Drive type

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Drive type

6.3 Rear-wheel drive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Rear-wheel drive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)



Exhibit 25: Rear-wheel drive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Front-wheel drive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Front-wheel drive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)



Exhibit 27: Front-wheel drive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 All-wheel drive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: All-wheel drive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)



Exhibit 29: All-wheel drive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Drive type

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Drive type

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)



Exhibit 35: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Americas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: Americas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)



Exhibit 37: Americas - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 EMEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: EMEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)



Exhibit 39: EMEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 Key leading countries

Exhibit 40: Key leading countries

8.7 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by geography (thousand units)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 42: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive scenario

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 43: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 44: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 45: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 47: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Daimler AG

Exhibit 48: Daimler AG - Overview



Exhibit 49: Daimler AG - Business segments



Exhibit 50: Daimler AG - Key news



Exhibit 51: Daimler AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 52: Daimler AG - Segment focus

11.4 ECOmove GmbH

Exhibit 53: ECOmove GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 54: ECOmove GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 55: ECOmove GmbH - Key offerings

11.5 e-Gle Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 56: e-Gle Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 57: e-Gle Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 58: e-Gle Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 59: e-Gle Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.6 Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 60: Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 62: Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 63: Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

11.7 GEM motors d.o.o

Exhibit 64: GEM motors d.o.o - Overview



Exhibit 65: GEM motors d.o.o - Product and service



Exhibit 66: GEM motors d.o.o - Key offerings

11.8 Michelin Group

Exhibit 67: Michelin Group - Overview



Exhibit 68: Michelin Group - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Michelin Group - Key news



Exhibit 70: Michelin Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Michelin Group - Segment focus

11.9 Nidec Corp.

Exhibit 72: Nidec Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Nidec Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Nidec Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 75: Nidec Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Nidec Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 NSK Ltd.

Exhibit 77: NSK Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 78: NSK Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: NSK Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 80: NSK Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: NSK Ltd. - Segment focus

11.11 Protean Electric Ltd.

Exhibit 82: Protean Electric Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Protean Electric Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 84: Protean Electric Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 85: Protean Electric Ltd. - Key offerings

11.12 REE Automotive Ltd.

Exhibit 86: REE Automotive Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 87: REE Automotive Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 88: REE Automotive Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 89: REE Automotive Ltd. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology



Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 93: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

