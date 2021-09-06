Automotive In-wheel Motor Market Size to Increase by 476.47 Thousand Units at almost 90% CAGR during 2021-2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the increased need for safety and handling efficiency in vehicles and modular design of automotive in-wheel motor to allow easier fitment on vehicles will drive the growth of the Automotive In-wheel Motor Market during 2021-2025. However, the high cost of production associated with automotive in-wheel motors might hamper the market growth.

Active support from governing bodies to adopt electric vehicles will offer several growth opportunities for market players. On the other hand, the increased risk of damage inflicted by road shock and brake heat will challenge their growth.

Company Profiles

The automotive in-wheel motor market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Daimler AG, ECOmove GmbH, e-Gle Co. Ltd., Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd., GEM motors d.o.o, Michelin Group, Nidec Corp., NSK Ltd., Protean Electric Ltd., and REE Automotive Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Technology, the market is classified into direct drive and gear reduction. The market growth in the direct drive segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Americas, and EMEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

