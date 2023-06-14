Automotive Industry Accelerates Digitalization with No Code Process Automation

DUBLIN, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowForma® the leading provider of enterprise-class, no code process automation tools for Microsoft 365®, is excited to continue building momentum in the automotive manufacturing and retail space by empowering new customer Jacksons CI Ltd. to overcome process challenges within their organization using the award-winning FlowForma Process Automation tool.

Olivia Bushe, Chief Executive Officer, FlowForma
An industry currently seeing increased demand for digitalization tools, the automotive sector is doubling down on automation to gain a competitive advantage and benefit from technology to digitalize critical business processes at scale across multiple divisions. Maintaining a competitive advantage amongst peers allows businesses to move ahead of rivals to drive and accelerate business growth, whilst creating a culture of continuous improvement and innovation.

The 3-in-1, 100% no code, FlowForma Process Automation tool is empowering business users with forms, workflow, and document generation to rapidly digitalize simple and complex business processes with speed and flexibility, with minimal training required or IT involvement. Leveraging the power of cloud-based digitalization tools has seen a significant increase in efficiency, visibility, and employee/supplier experiences.

Jacksons CI Ltd. have shifted their digital transformation projects into gear by utilizing the award-winning, 100% no code, FlowForma Process Automation tool to digitalize tasks such as: Pre-Service Recall Checks, Stock Warranty Recall Process, Quality Checks, and more, ultimately saving days for employees and stakeholders across all departments to complete processes spanning multiple locations.

Olivia Bushe, Chief Executive Officer, FlowForma commented: "We are delighted to assist Jacksons CI Ltd. on their roadmap to digital transformation. The automotive industry is seeing a significant shift in demand for process digitalization tools, to encourage seamless multi-site process optimization, engage external users such as suppliers and manufacturers in processes, and eliminate the risk associated with paper-based tasks. With increased competition and customer expectations, the automotive sector is keen for better all-round visibility, productivity, and positive customer outcomes."

About FlowForma

FlowForma, the leading provider of Process Automation tools for Microsoft Office 365® is revolutionizing the automotive industry with an innovative approach to developing award-winning products that empower users to create and streamline processes smarter and faster, utilizing the familiar SharePoint platform, without any coding.

FlowForma is a Microsoft Gold Partner with over 200,000 global users of its product. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in New York, Boston, and London, FlowForma is motivated by its values to innovate, evolve, and achieve with employees, customers, and partners.

For further information or a 14-day free trial, visit www.flowforma.com.

Email: [email protected]
Telephone: +353 (0)1 5369 679

