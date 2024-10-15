Automotive Industry Action Group Named North American Hub for Catena-X to Help Standardize Data Exchange

Global data ecosystem to enhance transparency, efficiency and sustainability in the production and supply chain processes

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to serve as the North American hub for Catena-X to facilitate across its association members an open ecosystem aimed at creating a data-driven network for the automotive industry. The announcement was made today during AIAG's 2024 Hybrid IMDS, Product Compliance & Sustainability Conference in Livonia, Mich. The companies intend to formalize the agreement by year-end and prepare to launch the North American hub to automotive manufacturers and suppliers in early 2025.

Driven by the extraordinary amount of data that requires management and secure sharing at every level in the automotive industry, the goal of Catena-X is to establish standardized data sharing and collaboration across the automotive value chain. The ecosystem is focused on enhancing transparency, efficiency and sustainability in the production and supply chain processes by integrating manufacturers, suppliers and technology partners. Ultimately, Catena-X enables companies to track parts, materials and vehicles across their lifecycle, supporting sustainable production practices.

"With Catena-X, we are creating business value through multi-tier collaboration in a global and industry governed data ecosystem based on data sovereignty and trust. With AIAG as our North American hub, we're excited to expand and strengthen our collaborative approach to tackle some of our industry's toughest challenges. We enable automotive companies to optimize their business processes by seamlessly sharing data, choosing the solution of their choice, reducing costs and driving sustainable practices across the value chain," said Oliver Ganser, Chairman of the Board, Catena-X.

"We are thrilled to take the challenge of radical collaboration forward in North America on behalf of Catena-X and AIAG's 4,900-plus member companies, which include OEMs and tier suppliers," said AIAG Chief Executive Officer P. Matthew Pohlman. "This pivotal role will leverage our strengths in developing collaborative standards for the automotive industry and will drive value for our members as we open the doors to a global network where they can securely exchange data and collaborate on processes such as production, quality, supply chain, corporate responsibility and sustainability."

Collaboratively, AIAG will serve as the lead for its members giving it a collective voice to help shape Catena-X for the North American automotive industry. The AIAG team will establish standards, training solutions and verifications/certifications for participating in Catena-X's global ecosystem to ensure members get the most value out of this ground-breaking opportunity.

About AIAG: The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) is a unique not-for-profit mobility industry association where automakers, suppliers, service providers, government entities, and individuals in academia have worked collaboratively for over 42 years to drive down cost and complexity within the supply chain. Now one of the largest global automotive associations, we're comprised of more than 4,900 companies in over 70 countries. Learn more at www.aiag.com.

About Catena-X: Catena-X is the first end-to-end, collaborative and open data ecosystem for the automotive industry that connects all players along the value chain. The goal is to enable standardized, interoperable and data-sovereign collaboration to promote innovation, increase efficiency and enable compliance. Catena-X is Gaia-X compliant and also serves as a model for all Manufacturing-X initiatives and is shaping the development of standardized data ecosystems in other industries as well. Founded in 2021 the association has already over 192 members working on standards and driving use cases. Become a member and learn more at https://catena-x.net/

