Automotive Industry Action Group Names Bianchi Public Relations as PR Agency

TROY, Mich., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) – the largest global association driving supply chain efficiency in the mobility industry – has hired Bianchi Public Relations, Inc. as its public relations (PR) agency.

P. Matthew Pohlman, CEO of AIAG, and James A. Bianchi, APR, president of Bianchi PR, made the announcement. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

AIAG provides a neutral, legal, non-competitive forum for all mobility value chain participants to actively create innovative solutions to common supply chain issues, developed by the industry, for the industry

"AIAG is the leading mobility association where companies work collaboratively to drive down cost and complexity throughout the global supply chain and we wanted a PR partner that was just as immersed in the mobility space as we are," said Pohlman. "We look forward to partnering with Bianchi PR to communicate our mission and vision in this ever-evolving industry."

As the PR agency for AIAG, Bianchi PR will provide earned media, media relations and thought leadership support across the automotive and mobility sector.

"We worked with AIAG for seven years from 1995 to 2002 on numerous supply chain initiatives, including the Automotive Network eXchange (ANX), Y2K, EDI, and the Manufacturing Assembly Pilot (MAP) study in 1996 that showed how the industry could save billions of dollars through better communication," Bianchi said. "So, it's great that more than 20 years later we will be working together again to re-introduce AIAG and its key areas of expertise – corporate responsibility, quality and supply chain – to the industry."

About AIAG

The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) is a unique not-for-profit mobility industry association where automakers, suppliers, service providers, government entities, and individuals in academia have worked collaboratively for over 41 years to drive down cost and complexity within the supply chain. Now the largest global association of its kind, AIAG brings together more than 4,700 companies in over 70 countries.

About Bianchi PR

Bianchi PR offers unmatched expertise in business-to-business public relations for automotive, commercial vehicle and mobility technology suppliers, including new entrants with enabling technologies for electric vehicles, autonomous/ADAS vehicles and connected vehicles.

Founded in 1992, Bianchi PR's team believes in helping innovators to make mobility and the world better: smarter, safer, cleaner, more efficient, more comfortable and more fun.

Among Bianchi PR's ongoing mobility clients are Adient, Cooper Standard, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, Prestone, Rolls-Royce Power Systems/mtu brand, SAE International, Vitesco Technologies and Yanfeng.

The firm's experience also includes work with automotive technology companies such as AEye, ZF, TRW, Valeo, Schaeffler, Johnson Controls and Ibeo Automotive Systems, as well as consulting firms and industry trade organizations such as Munro & Associates, the Automotive Industry Action Group, the Center for Automotive Research, and the American Iron & Steel Institute.

As the Detroit agency in the Public Relations Global Network, the firm also offers expert, on-the-ground PR support in some 70 major markets around the world. For more information, visit www.bianchipr.com or call 248-269-1122.

SOURCE Bianchi Public Relations, Inc.