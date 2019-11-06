Automotive Industry Veteran Skip Dowd Joins the Xcite Automotive Executive Team

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcite Automotive, a leading automotive vehicle merchandising, lot services, and logistics company, announced that Skip Dowd is joining the executive team as Chief Sales Officer.

Skip brings 28 years of experience driving revenue, profitability, and performance in the automotive industry. At Xcite Automotive, Skip will lead the sales organization, providing leadership, direction, and an executive vision to ensure alignment with the company's financial and strategic goals. As a member of the senior executive team, Skip will also help set the company's strategy moving forward.

Recently, Skip remarked, "I'm thrilled to join the Xcite Automotive team as their Chief Sales Officer. Xcite Automotive is poised for continued growth as it helps dealers address the challenge of providing quality photos, videos, and user-controlled spins of a continually changing inventory to online shoppers. Dealers today are under tremendous pressure to provide a better user experience for online shoppers across the web and social sites, and they often need assistance at the lot level to keep up." He goes on to say that Xcite's services extend to the showroom and the lot with Window Stickers, Buyers Guides, and Pre-owned Inventory guides, which enhance the customers' experience upon arrival. With over 350 field personnel across the country, Xcite is uniquely positioned to help.

Previously, Skip led the launch of AutoMart.com in 2004, which grew to serve over 2 million monthly unique visitors until being acquired and integrated into AutoTrader.com in 2009. Skip then joined the Contact At Once!, Liveperson Automotive team in 2010, where he served as EVP of Sales and Business Development. During Skip's eight-year tenure, his team at Contact At Once! experienced significant growth at both the dealer and OEM level in the U.S., UK, Australia, and Canada.

Phil Penton, CEO of Xcite Automotive, says, "We're excited to have Skip join our senior team. We are investing in new technologies, services, and teams during a period of expansion across the US and overseas. Skip's expertise in sales execution and vast knowledge across the automotive industry will be a benefit to the Xcite Automotive team and our dealer customers."

Xcite Automotive's expertise in creating, managing, and syndicating a wide array of vehicle media, data, and physical merchandising content for retailers and their digital marketing partners nationwide has transformed it into one of the fastest-growing solution providers in the automotive industry. Contributing to this growth is the company's continued investments into new innovations designed to increase digital and on-the-lot engagement with car shoppers, improve the operational efficiencies of car retailers and remarketers, as well as to facilitate accurate and reliable transactions for dealers and OEMs.

