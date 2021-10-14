Automotive Infotainment OS Market Records a CAGR of 10% by 2025|17000 + Technavio Report

Oct 14, 2021, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive infotainment OS market size is expected to increase by USD 247.84 million from 2021 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 10%, according to the latest research by Technavio.
Discover more insights on the potential market growth variance. Read Free Sample!
The report on the automotive infotainment OS market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report identifies automotive infotainment OS acting as a differentiator and medium to reduce the cost of additional features as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The rising developments from niche players will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
The automotive infotainment OS market analysis includes segmentation by product (QNX, Linux, Microsoft Windows Embedded, and others), geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The automotive infotainment OS market covers the following areas:
- Automotive Infotainment OS Market Sizing
- Automotive Infotainment OS Market Forecast
- Automotive Infotainment OS Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Baidu Inc.
- BlackBerry Ltd.
- BMW AG
- Green Hills Software LLC
- Microsoft Corp.
- The Linux Foundation
- Wind River Systems Inc.
Related Reports:
Auto Parts Market -The auto parts market has the potential to grow by USD 299.98 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.99%. Download a free sample report now!
Autonomous Vehicle Development Platform Market -The autonomous vehicle development platform market has the potential to grow by USD 41.54 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 30%. Download a free sample report now!
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.
|
Automotive Infotainment OS Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 247.84 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
-4.52
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 33%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Baidu Inc., BlackBerry Ltd., BMW AG, Green Hills Software LLC, Microsoft Corp., The Linux Foundation, and Wind River Systems Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article