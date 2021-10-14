Automotive Infotainment OS Market Records a CAGR of 10% by 2025|17000 + Technavio Report

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive infotainment OS market size is expected to increase by USD 247.84 million from 2021 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 10%, according to the latest research by Technavio.

The report on the automotive infotainment OS market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report identifies automotive infotainment OS acting as a differentiator and medium to reduce the cost of additional features as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The rising developments from niche players will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The automotive infotainment OS market analysis includes segmentation by product (QNX, Linux, Microsoft Windows Embedded, and others), geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The automotive infotainment OS market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Apple Inc.
  • Baidu Inc.
  • BlackBerry Ltd.
  • BMW AG
  • Green Hills Software LLC
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • The Linux Foundation
  • Wind River Systems Inc.

Automotive Infotainment OS Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 247.84 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

-4.52

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Baidu Inc., BlackBerry Ltd., BMW AG, Green Hills Software LLC, Microsoft Corp., The Linux Foundation, and Wind River Systems Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

