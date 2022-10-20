Automotive Injector Nozzle Market to Exceed US$ 8.9 Billion by 2027 Amid Rising Production of Passenger Vehicles

Multi-hole Nozzles to Generate Maximum Revenue in Automotive Injector Nozzle Market

Fact.MR latest report on automotive injector nozzle market gives an in-depth analysis of industry size, market dynamics, regional gamut, and revenue estimations for the decade. It also provides vital information about emerging opportunities across various segments including fuel type, vehicle type, technology, and nozzle types across 5 key regions.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive injector nozzle market size is expected to reach US$ 6.5 billion in 2022 and it is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Sales in the market are projected to surpass US$ 8.9 billion by 2027 as demand for multi-hole nozzles surges for vehicles across the globe.

Rising production of automobiles and increasing need for improving fuel efficiency are some of the key factors driving growth in the global automotive injector nozzle market. Automotive injector nozzles are generally considered to be the heart of the engine as they pump the fuel/air mixture, necessary for the engine to function. These injector nozzles also play a crucial role in improving the fuel efficiency of vehicles.

In recent years, due to rising disposable incomes and a consequent increase in demand for automobiles, vehicles have transitioned from being a luxury good to more of a commodity. This is expected to directly fueled the expansion of the automotive injector nozzle industry and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period.

Similarly, introduction of stringent emission regulations by governments and other regulatory bodies is expected to generate demand for automotive injector nozzles during the projected period.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Request for More Info at:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=38

Demand will remain particularly high for multi-hole nozzles owing to their ability to create more efficient fuel injection characteristics for vehicles.

Gasoline direct injection segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share in the global market by 2027, owing to the high usage of gasoline-powered vehicles on account of their environment-friendly nature.

Asia Pacific injector nozzle market is predicted to grow at the highest pace during the assessment period, owing to the booming automotive industry, presence of leading manufacturers, and favorable government support.

Key Takeaways:

Based on technology, gasoline direct injection segment is expected to hold the largest revenue share of the global automotive injector nozzle market through 2027.

Based on vehicle type, passenger cars segment will generate the highest demand for automotive injector nozzles during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the most lucrative automotive injector nozzle market during the projected period.

is expected to emerge as the most lucrative automotive injector nozzle market during the projected period. With rising vehicle production and sales, the overall automotive injector nozzle market in India is poised to grow at a robust pace throughout the forecast period.

is poised to grow at a robust pace throughout the forecast period. North America will hold a significant share of the global automotive injector nozzle market through 2027.

Growth Drivers:

Growing need for improving fuel efficiency is expected to boost the automotive injector nozzle market.

Implementation of stringent government regulations to reduce emissions is likely to boost the sales of automotive injector nozzles through 2027.

Rising production of passenger and commercial vehicles across the world will continue to generate demand for automotive injector nozzles during the forecast period.

Restraints:

Growing demand for electric vehicles is expected to stymie the automotive injector nozzle market.

Rising focus on sustainability and fluctuation in fuel prices are also expected to negatively impact the automotive injector nozzle market during the forecast period.

For Comprehensive Insights Ask an Analyst Here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=38

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the automotive injector nozzle market are engaged in product development and research, raw material sourcing, component production, distribution and sales, and post-sale services.

For instance,

In June 2020 , Denso opened its "Electrification Innovation Center" at its Anj plant. The building will help the business create goods and technology for electric and hybrid cars.

Denso opened its "Electrification Innovation Center" at its Anj plant. The building will help the business create goods and technology for electric and hybrid cars. To create a new production facility in Manesar, India , Magneti Marelli and Hero MotoCorp Ltd. ( India ) formed a joint venture. This facility is in charge of producing and developing fuel injection and powertrain technology for the two-wheeler industry.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Alternative Fuel Systems Inc.

Keihin Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Eaton Corporation PLC

Robert Bosch GmbH

Magneti Marelli S.p.A

Edelbrock LLC

Continental AG

Kinsler Fuel Injection

TI Automotive Inc.

Transonic Combustion Inc.

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Camcraft Inc.

Haynes Corporation

More Valuable Insights on Automotive Injector Nozzle Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on global automotive injector nozzle market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2027. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of automotive injector nozzle through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Fuel Type:

Gasoline

Diesel

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

By Technology:

Gasoline Port Fuel Injection

Gasoline Direct Injection

Diesel Direct Injection

By Type of Nozzle:

Pintle Nozzles

Single-hole Nozzles

Multi-hole Nozzles

Pintaux Nozzles

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=38

Key Questions Covered in the Automotive Injector Nozzle Market Report

What is the projected value of the automotive injector nozzle market in 2022?

At what rate will the global automotive injector nozzle market grow until 2027?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the automotive injector nozzle market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global automotive injector nozzle market during 2022-2027?

Which are the factors driving the automotive injector nozzle during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the automotive injector nozzle market during the forecast period?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Automotive Domain

Automotive Plastic Bumper Market: The tremendous increase in the production of passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles is expected to drive the global automotive plastic bumpers market at a steady pace during the forecast period. Additionally, rising need for protecting both passengers and vehicles during accidents along with growing focus toward reducing the overall weight of vehicles will further push the demand for automotive plastic bumpers.

Automotive Mats Market: The global automobile mats market is anticipated to grow at a moderate growth rate during the forecast period, reaching a total valuation of US$ 33.7 billion by the end of 2022. Rising production of vehicles and growing popularity of 3D mats are some of the key factors expected to boost the automotive mats market.

Automotive Tail Light Market: As per Fact.MR, the global automotive tail light market is projected to grow from US$ 12.2 billion in 2022 to US$ 22 billion by 2032, with overall sales accelerating at a CAGR of 6% throughout the forecast period (2022-2032). Booming automotive industry across the world and growing need for enhancing safety during driving are some of the key factors pushing demand for automotive tail lights.

Check it Out More Reports by Fact.MR on Automotive Industry

https://www.factmr.com/industry/automotive

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. We are committed to deliver insights that help businesses gain deeper understanding of their target markets. We understand that making sense of the vast labyrinth of data can be overwhelming for businesses. That's why focus on offering insights that can actually make a difference to bottom-lines.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fact.MR