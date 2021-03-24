Automotive Intelligent Glass Market to Grow by USD 181.82 million during 2021-2025|Growing Demand For Passenger Safety And Comfort to Drive Market|Technavio

The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Automotive Intelligent Glass Market: Growing demand for passenger safety and comfort to drive growth.

Due to growing consumer preference, OEMs are increasingly adopting advanced passenger safety and comfort features. The consistent increase in road traffic accidents across the globe has resulted in the development and incorporation of active safety systems in vehicles. Incorporating advanced solutions, such as windshields HUDs, automatically adjusting mirrors, and self-cleaning windows avoids driver distraction. Several other technologies, such as self-dimming glass and heated windshields, enhances passenger comfort. Heated windshields remove fog and ice spread over the glass surface. Added comfort and safety to vehicles has resulted in the increased adoption of such advanced solutions. This, in turn, is likely to increase the demand for advanced technologies such as automotive intelligent glass during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increased emphasis on enhancing vehicle efficiency will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Automotive Intelligent Glass Market: Increased emphasis on enhancing vehicle efficiency.

Vehicles contribute a major share to global greenhouse gas emission that leads to global warming. OEMs are voluntarily incorporating advanced technologies to meet stringent emission norms. The use of vehicle interior heaters in winters and cold environments to remove fog from vehicle windows and windshields leads to a significant drop in vehicle efficiency. OEMs are focusing on the development and incorporation of advanced and alternative solutions for vehicle HVAC systems. OEMs are voluntarily incorporating dimmable glass technology to meet stringent regulatory norms. The incorporation of dimmable glass technology considerably enhances the driving range of EVs. Therefore, OEMs are increasingly integrating automotive intelligent glass in their vehicle offerings, thereby driving the global automotive intelligent glass market during the forecast period.

"The rapid investments in developing the EV-charging infrastructure and the increase in the regional sales of EVs will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Automotive Intelligent Glass Market: Major Vendors

AGC Inc.

Central Glass Co. Ltd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Continental AG

Corning Inc

Automotive Intelligent Glass Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive intelligent glass market by Technology (Heated glass, Dimmable glass, and Others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The Europe region led the automotive intelligent glass market in 2021, followed by North America, APAC, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the Europe region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the growing economy and stable political environment.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

