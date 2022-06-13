Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market | APAC to occupy 40% market share | Technavio

Vendor Landscape:

The global automotive intelligent lighting market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of several well-established vendors. Vendors in the market are increasing their R&D efforts to introduce new and innovative products and stay ahead of the competition. Some vendors are forming strategic alliances and M&As. For instance, in March 2021, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA entered a partnership with connected vehicle data provider Wejo to develop new data-based business models and enhance the performance of HELLA s sensor portfolio. Similarly, in April 2021, Marelli and WHST (Wuhu SensorTech Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd.), a high-tech radar specialist, signed a master cooperation agreement focused on radar sensors devoted to advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) applications.

Technavio identifies De Amertek Corp., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, J.W. Speaker Corp., KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, Varroc Engineering Ltd., and ZKW Group GmbH as some of the major market participants. Although the increasing adoption of automotive intelligent lighting systems as a product differentiator, improvements in automotive intelligent lighting technology with the adoption of LED technology in vehicles and stringent government regulations on safety features in vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities, malfunctioning of automotive adaptive rear lighting systems will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global automotive intelligent lighting system market is segmented as below:

Product

Adaptive Exterior Lighting



Ambient Interior Lighting

The market observed high demand for adaptive exterior lighting in 2021. The rising need for the adoption of safety features such as emergency crash avoidance technologies in vehicles is one of the key factors driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

About 40% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the key markets for automotive intelligent lighting systems in North America. The increasing stringency of regulations regarding vehicle safety is driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive intelligent lighting system market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive intelligent lighting system market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the automotive intelligent lighting system market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive intelligent lighting system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive intelligent lighting system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive intelligent lighting system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive intelligent lighting system market vendors

Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.74% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.71 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled De Amertek Corp., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, J.W. Speaker Corp., KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, Varroc Engineering Ltd., and ZKW Group GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis : Automotive components and accessories

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Adaptive exterior lighting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Adaptive exterior lighting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Adaptive exterior lighting - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Ambient interior lighting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Ambient interior lighting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Ambient interior lighting - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer Landscape

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 De Amertek Corp.

Exhibit 43: De Amertek Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 44: De Amertek Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 45: De Amertek Corp. - Key offerings

10.4 HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Exhibit 46: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 47: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 48: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 49: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 50: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Segment focus

10.5 J.W. Speaker Corp.

Exhibit 51: J.W. Speaker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 52: J.W. Speaker Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 53: J.W. Speaker Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., Ltd.

Exhibit 54: KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 55: KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 58: Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 60: Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 61: Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 OSRAM GmbH

Exhibit 62: OSRAM GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 63: OSRAM GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 64: OSRAM GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: OSRAM GmbH - Segment focus

10.9 Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 66: Stanley Electric Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Stanley Electric Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 68: Stanley Electric Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Stanley Electric Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Valeo SA

Exhibit 70: Valeo SA - Overview



Exhibit 71: Valeo SA - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Valeo SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Valeo SA - Segment focus

10.11 Varroc Engineering Ltd.

Exhibit 74: Varroc Engineering Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Varroc Engineering Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Varroc Engineering Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Varroc Engineering Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 ZKW Group GmbH

Exhibit 78: ZKW Group GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 79: ZKW Group GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 80: ZKW Group GmbH - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 81: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 82: Research Methodology



Exhibit 83: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 84: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 85: List of abbreviations

