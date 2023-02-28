Automotive Intercooler Global Market Report 2023: Research & Development Promises New Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Intercooler Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Vehicle Type, By Type, By Engine Type, By Design Type, By Demand Category, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global automotive intercooler market is projected to register CAGR growth in the forecast years, 2024-2028 on the account of growth factors like surging demands for efficient car engines. Increasing demand for automobiles for various end-use like personal vehicles, commercial vehicles, etc. is further driving the growth of the global automotive intercooler market in the upcoming five years.

Demands for managing the rising temperature of automobile engines while driving by cooling the compressed air is a major application of the automotive intercooler, and thus the demands are further supporting the growth of the global automotive intercooler market in the next five years.



Automotive intercoolers are specifically designed automotive systems that have applications to cool the compressed air that generates during the movement of the engines while driving. The engine moving along with the fuel consumption creates very high temperatures that may lead to lower efficiency of the engines or in extreme conditions may cause the whole automobile to catch fire. The intercoolers are designed to reduce fuel consumption while increasing the power and efficiency of the engine.



Expanding Automotive Industry Drives Market Growth



Growing demands for personal cars, commercial cars, other commercial vehicles, electric vehicles, etc. are adding up to the growth of the global automotive industry. Rising sales, increasing production of automobiles, and increasing disposable income among the population are anticipated to drive the growth of the global automotive intercooler market in the upcoming five years. Although in the past three years, the industry has experienced minor drops in the production of automobiles due to COVID-19.



The pandemic situation decreased the total production of automobiles by 16% in 2020 as compared to the year 2019. Total automobile production in the year 2020 was 77,621,582 units whereas the count was as high as 91,786,861 units in 2019. Overcoming the decrease in production, the automotive industry is anticipated to bounce back to growth in the upcoming five years as the lockdown restrictions are lifted and the manufacturing of the automotive has started again.



Research & Development Promises Market Growth



With the increasing demand for environment-friendly automobiles, and their parts due to rising concerns for the depleting environment, automobile manufacturers are actively investing their resources and finances into research and development of innovative products, and countermeasures to decrease the pollution output from the automobiles and thereby aiding the growth of the global automotive intercooler market in the future five years.



Government support, increased investment in the sector along with favorable schemes are anticipated to further support the growth of the global automotive intercooler market in the next five years. In the United States along with the complete North American region, government scheme like the CAFE standard was introduced in 2016, which requires a car to be 30% more fuel-efficient. This, forces the automobile manufacturers, to improve the turbocharger and intercooler technologies, and thus aid the growth of the global automotive intercooler market in the upcoming five years.



Market Segmentation



In this report, global automotive intercooler market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Automotive Intercooler Market, By Vehicle Type:

Two-Wheeler

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle

OTR

Automotive Intercooler Market, By Type:

Air to Air Intercooler

Water to Air Intercooler

Automotive Intercooler Market, By Engine Type:

Supercharged Engine

Turbocharged Engine

Automotive Intercooler Market, By Design Type:

Front Mounted

Top Mounted

Side Mounted

Automotive Intercooler Market, By Demand Category:

OEM

Replacement

Automotive Intercooler Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe & CIS

& CIS Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Belgium

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Vietnam

South Korea

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global automotive intercooler market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, the publisher offers customizations according to a company's specific needs.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Valeo Group

MAHLE GmbH

Treadstone Performance Engineering Inc.

Bell Intercoolers

Garrett Motion Inc.

PWR Holdings Limited

Garrett Motion Inc. (Honeywell)

Kale Oto Radyator

Pro Alloy Motorsport Ltd

Modine Manufacturing Company

