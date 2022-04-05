Automotive Interior Leather Market - 2022-2026 | Rise In Improved Passenger Car Sales Due to Financing Flexibility to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Apr 05, 2022, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Interior Leather Market by Type (passenger cars, LCV, and HCV) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the automotive interior leather market from 2021 to 2026 is USD 10.96 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Car loans are an important part of the automotive industry and the primary driver of vehicle sales. As a result, sales of car glove boxes are on the rise. Auto financing accounts for a substantial portion of all new car sales. Car financing choices and new car sales are inextricably linked. Finance businesses now have more access to cash that can be made available to consumers as the credit environment improves. This has increased competition among auto financing and leasing providers, prompting them to implement various incentive programs.
- Market Challenges
- Suppliers in the automotive materials market are under a lot of pressure to keep costs down and produce high-quality materials in order to meet the OEMs' and tire-1 suppliers' demanding quality control and testing requirements. They must keep production costs low in order to meet demand-side demands and offer high-quality products, or they risk failure. Interior leather makers that serve the car industry have begun to look into ways to cut costs while keeping high-quality requirements.
The automotive interior leather market report is segmented by Type (passenger cars, LCV, and HCV) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany, China, the US, France, and Japan are the key market for automotive interior leather in APAC.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Adient Plc
- Alfatex Italia Srl
- Ctl Leather Inc.
- Faurecia SE
- Gruppo Mastrotto Spa
- Katzkin Interiors Inc.
- Lear Corp.
- Sage Automotive Interiors Inc.
- Toyota Boshoku Corp.
- Wollsdorf Leder Schmidt and Co Ges.M.B.H.
Automotive Interior Leather Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our Automotive Interior Leather Market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Interior Leather Market size
- Automotive Interior Leather Market trends
- Automotive Interior Leather Market analysis
Automotive Interior Leather Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive interior leather market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive interior leather market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive interior leather market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive interior leather market vendors.
|
Automotive Interior Leather Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.81%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 10.96 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.97
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 37%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Germany, China, US, France, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Adient Plc, Alfatex Italia Srl, Ctl Leather Inc., Faurecia SE, Gruppo Mastrotto Spa, Katzkin Interiors Inc., Lear Corp., Sage Automotive Interiors Inc., Toyota Boshoku Corp., and Wollsdorf Leder Schmidt and Co Ges.M.B.H.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Vehicle type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Vehicle type
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- LCV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- HCV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Vehicle type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adient Plc
- Alfatex Italia Srl
- Ctl Leather Inc.
- Faurecia SE
- Gruppo Mastrotto Spa
- Katzkin Interiors Inc.
- Lear Corp.
- Sage Automotive Interiors Inc.
- Toyota Boshoku Corp.
- Wollsdorf Leder Schmidt and Co Ges.M.B.H.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
