Automotive IQ’s Thermal Management for EV/HEV/PHEV USA 2024 Is Returning to Dearborn, Michigan

Let me introduce to you the Automotive IQ's Thermal Management for EV/HEV/PHEV USA 2024, returning to Dearborn, Michigan USA at the luxury Henry, Autograph Collection Hotel!

Block your calendar for September 9 – 11, 2024

Over the last 2-3 years, the industry has been in agreement that e-mobility was coming fast; now, experts have adjusted their expectations noting that fully electric vehicles will come at a slower pace than first projected. In the last few months alone, the US automotive industry has witnessed a major shift from the production of fully electric vehicles to HEVs and PHEVs. There is acceptance that customers are cost conscious and unwilling to spend an infinite amount of dollars to buy fully electric vehicles.

Recognizing this pace of change, Automotive IQ has extended the scope of the conference, with an added focus on thermal management for PHEVs.

The 2024 agenda is a timely one, recognizing the changing pace and priorities of North America's vehicle manufacturing industry and the impact these changes will have on the thermal management segment. This year's edition can't be missed!

