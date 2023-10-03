Automotive Junction Box Market size to grow by USD 3.18 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Amphenol Corp., Apparatebau Kirchheim-Teck GmbH., Aptiv Plc, and many more

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Junction Box Market is estimated to grow by USD 3.18 billion, accelerating a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The automotive junction box market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive junction box market are Amphenol Corp., Apparatebau Kirchheim-Teck GmbH, Aptiv Plc, BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Dejini Systems, Eaton Corp. Plc, Fujikura Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Lear Corp., Leoni AG, M M Sankhla Electricals, ON Semiconductor Corp., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Valeo SA, Vitesco Technologies Group AG, Yazaki Corp., Jenkin Electric Co., and Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample Report before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Junction Box Market 2023-2027

Automotive Junction Box Market 2023 – 2027: Company Offering:

Amphenol Corp: The company offers automotive junction boxes such as Amphoton Junction Box.

Automotive Junction Box Market 2023 – 2027: Segmentation:

The market is segmented by vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), technology (smart junction box and passive junction box)

The passenger cars market is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. This category encompasses both traditional gasoline-powered passenger cars and electric vehicles.

Automotive Junction Box Market 2023 – 2027: Geographical Analysis:

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to contribute for 54% of the global market's growth during the forecast period. China and India stand as prominent leaders in both automobile production and consumption, boosting numerous automotive component manufacturing facilities. Additionally, the implementation of stringent regulatory measures aimed at reducing emissions is anticipated to drive the sales of electric vehicles in these nations, thereby exerting a positive influence on market growth.

Automotive Junction Box Market 2023 – 2027: Market Dynamics

Impactful driver- A significant driver of growth in the automotive junction box market is the increasing adoption of hybrid and electric powertrains. Automotive junction boxes primarily serve the purpose of connecting various automobile cables, wiring harnesses, connectors, and other electrical components. These boxes are significant in housing and safeguarding numerous electrical connections, ensuring their safety. The rising demand for hybrid and electric powertrains has led to a surge in the number of electrical cables and connectors within vehicles.

- Functional integration of junction box Major Challenges - Increasing the use of wireless technologies and reducing the need for junction boxes

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type Market Segmentation by Technology Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Vendor Landscape Vendor Analysis Appendix

