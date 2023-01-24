Automotive lead-acid battery market size to increase by USD 4,077.41 million: Market research insights highlight the increasing number of electronic applications in passenger cars as a key driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the automotive lead-acid battery market will witness a YOY growth of 2.41% between 2022 and 2023. The market is segmented by application (aftermarket and OEM), vehicle type (passenger and commercial), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The automotive lead-acid battery market size is estimated to increase by USD 4,077.41 million at a CAGR of 2.84% from 2022 to 2027 - Request a sample report

Automotive lead-acid battery market - Vendor insights

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Lead-acid Battery Market 2023-2027

The global automotive lead-acid battery market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various strategies to compete in the market. Prominent vendors are working on developing efficient automotive lead-acid batteries for customers. The rising electronic content in automobiles and the growing adoption of EVs are increasing the need for batteries, which is driving the demand for automotive lead-acid batteries. Such factors are expected to intensify the competition in the market during the forecast period.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Amara Raja Group

Banner GmbH

C and D Technologies Inc.

Camel Group Co. Ltd.

Clarios

Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.

CSB Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

EnerSys

EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd.

Exide Industries Ltd.

GS Yuasa Corp.

HBL Power Systems Ltd.

Johnson Controls International Plc.

Leoch International Technology Ltd.

Automotive lead-acid battery market - Geographical analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the automotive lead-acid battery market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will account for 61% of the global market growth.

China, India, and Japan are the major markets for automotive lead-acid batteries in APAC. The increasing disposable income and the launch of new car models by OEMs are driving the market growth. APAC has the largest number of potential first-time buyers of passenger cars, which is leading to growth in the sales of such cars. These factors will drive the automotive lead-acid batteries market in the region during the forecast period.

Automotive lead-acid battery market - Key segment analysis

The aftermarket segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Lead-acid batteries provide a quick power boost in a short time. Hence, they dominate the automotive aftermarket. In the automotive industry, lead-acid battery is the only available battery technology for scalable link interface (SLI) applications due to its high cold-cranking performance. The low cost of lead-acid batteries will drive the growth of this segment dominance during the forecast period.

Automotive lead-acid battery market - Key market drivers & challenges

The increasing number of electronic applications in passenger cars is driving the global automotive lead-acid battery market growth. Some of the technologies used in passenger cars include global positioning systems (GPS), music systems, Bluetooth, and wireless charging. The adoption of electronic applications in passenger cars is increasing owing to the increasing demand for improved navigation systems, safety, and comfort. Hence, there is a high demand for efficient batteries, such as automotive lead-acid batteries, which can power electronic components. Such factors are expected to propel the growth of the global automotive lead-acid battery market during the forecast period.

Stringent laws to prevent lead pollution are challenging the global automotive lead-acid battery market growth. The increase in the production of lead-acid batteries can result in lead pollution. These batteries require high quantities of lead, which is often mixed with exhaust gases. To curb lead poisoning, governments of many countries have implemented stringent laws. For instance, the Government of China has shut down most lead-acid battery manufacturing plants and has also enforced stringent regulations and standards for battery disposal and production. Such regulations will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this automotive lead-acid battery market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive lead-acid battery market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive lead-acid battery market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive lead-acid battery market vendors

Automotive Lead-acid Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,077.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.41 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Group, Banner GmbH, C and D Technologies Inc., Camel Group Co. Ltd., Clarios, Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., CSB Energy Technology Co. Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc., Leoch International Technology Ltd., MIDAC SpA, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and The Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global automotive lead-acid battery market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global automotive lead-acid battery market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Vehicle type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Vehicle type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Aftermarket - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Aftermarket - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 OEM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on OEM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on OEM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on OEM - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on OEM - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type

7.3 Passenger - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Passenger - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Passenger - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Passenger - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Passenger - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH

Exhibit 108: Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 109: Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH - Key offerings

12.4 Amara Raja Group

Exhibit 111: Amara Raja Group - Overview



Exhibit 112: Amara Raja Group - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Amara Raja Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Amara Raja Group - Segment focus

12.5 Banner GmbH

Exhibit 115: Banner GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 116: Banner GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Banner GmbH - Key offerings

12.6 C and D Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 118: C and D Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: C and D Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: C and D Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Camel Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Camel Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Camel Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Camel Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Clarios

Exhibit 124: Clarios - Overview



Exhibit 125: Clarios - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Clarios - Key news



Exhibit 127: Clarios - Key offerings

12.9 Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.

Exhibit 128: Crown Battery Manufacturing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Crown Battery Manufacturing Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Crown Battery Manufacturing Co. - Key offerings

12.10 East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Exhibit 131: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 134: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 EnerSys

Exhibit 135: EnerSys - Overview



Exhibit 136: EnerSys - Business segments



Exhibit 137: EnerSys - Key news



Exhibit 138: EnerSys - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: EnerSys - Segment focus

12.12 EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 140: EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Exide Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 143: Exide Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Exide Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Exide Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 GS Yuasa Corp.

Exhibit 146: GS Yuasa Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 147: GS Yuasa Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: GS Yuasa Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 149: GS Yuasa Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: GS Yuasa Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 HBL Power Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 151: HBL Power Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: HBL Power Systems Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: HBL Power Systems Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: HBL Power Systems Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 Leoch International Technology Ltd.

Exhibit 155: Leoch International Technology Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Leoch International Technology Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Leoch International Technology Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Leoch International Technology Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 The Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 159: The Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 160: The Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: The Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: The Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 163: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 164: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 165: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 166: Research methodology



Exhibit 167: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 168: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 169: List of abbreviations

