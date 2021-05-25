Automotive Lead-acid Battery Market to grow by USD 2.88 billion through 2025|Impacts of Drivers and Challenges|Technavio

The automotive lead-acid battery market is set to grow by USD 2.88 billion, progressing at a CAGR of about 2% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The automotive lead-acid battery market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Automotive Lead-acid Battery Market: Segmentation by Application

Based on the segmentation by application, the market generated maximum revenue in the aftermarket segment in 2020. Owing to the increase in passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers worldwide, there will be an increase in the automotive lead-acid battery market by the aftermarket. The growth of the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Automotive Lead-acid Battery Market: Segmentation by Geography

60% of the market's growth will originate from APAC and held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be faster compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the increasing adoption of automobiles which will significantly influence automotive lead-acid battery market growth in APAC over the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for automotive lead-acid batteries in APAC.

Automotive Lead-acid Battery Market: Opportunities

Factors such as increasing the adoption of automobiles, increasing sales of premium cars, and the improving buying power of the middle-class population are enhancing the growth of the market. Over the years, countries across the world have been making significant investments in the automotive sector. This will create considerable demand for the automotive lead-acid batteries market thereby opening several growth opportunities for market vendors.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

Growth in the automotive market

Increasing electronic applications in passenger cars|

Demographic shift

Market Challenges

Lead pollution and stringent laws

Declining Li-ion battery prices

Rising adoption of fuel cells in automotive industry

Companies Mentioned

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

Camel Group Co. Ltd.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

EnerSys

Exide Industries Ltd.

Exide Technologies

GS Yuasa Corp.

HBL Power Systems Ltd.

Leoch International Technology Ltd.

The Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd.

Global Battery Separator Market- The battery separator market is segmented by application (lithium-ion battery, lead-acid battery, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Global Battery Recycling Market- The battery recycling market is segmented by battery chemistry (lead-acid, lithium, and others), geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and battery source (automotive, electronic appliance, and others).

