Automotive Leather Upholstery Market to Reach US$ 10.71 Bn by 2031; Durable Water-based PU Coated Leather Gains Traction, Notes TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: Vehicle manufacturers are increasingly using high-quality seat coverings as a result of the growing demand for stylish interiors in automobiles. Majority of car owners, particularly those who own passenger vehicles, are demanding better aesthetics of their vehicle's interior. The inside of a car is an important component that draws customers to a specific vehicle brand. The automotive leather upholstery is included in vehicles to improve the aesthetics and feel of the vehicle interior, which can be a persuasive aspect in convincing a customer to buy a car. These factors are likely to work in the favor of the global automotive leather upholstery market in the years to come.

The consumer demand for comfort elements as well as vehicle safety has shifted as a result of rising per capita income and augmented consumer knowledge. The global automotive leather upholstery market is expected to benefit from the increase in the manufacturing of high-end and luxury vehicles. Seat coverings are preferred by most luxury automobile owners to give such vehicles attractive design, style, and appearance. This encourages consumers to choose automobiles with bespoke seat coverings, which are expected to drive the global automotive leather upholstery market.

The global automotive leather upholstery market is expected to exceed the valuation of US$ 10.71 Bn by 2031. The market is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 4.58% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. Continuous research and development in the automotive textile materials have resulted in the supply of a broad range of materials with varying quality and cost, which is expected to work in the favor of the global automotive leather upholstery market. The growing demand for luxury automobiles with attractive interiors is projected to propel the market in the near future.

Key Findings of Market Report

Automotive Leather Upholstery Manufacturers to Produce Eco-friendly and Durable Leather for Automotive Interiors

Automobile manufacturers are collaborating closely with firms that specialize in leather chemicals. Stahl, a global chemical company that specializes in flexible surfaces, is generating revenue from premium automotive leather that gives a lush and smooth feel to steering wheels, rims, and seats.

In the automotive leather upholstery market, manufacturers are introducing environment-friendly leather that will last a long time and provide the high comfort. They are adopting wet-end leather chemicals to improve the quality and meet stringent environmental requirements, adhering to the Manufacturing Restricted Substances (MRS) regulations and Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC).

Demand for Water-based PU Leather to Rise for Use in Automobile Upholstery

Synthetic leather is becoming increasingly popular due to its grease-resistance features and rich surface feel. China-based Meisheng Group is expanding its product line in water-based PU (polyurethane) coated leather, which is extensively utilized in automobile interiors. The demand for water-based PU coating suede is increasing as people are becoming more aware of vegan leather.

Producers of durable water-based PU coating leather that resists deformation are increasing the output capacity of vehicle leather upholstery, which is likely to work in the favor of the market during the forecast period. Market players are shunning the use of dangerous chemical products such as Toluene, MEK, and DMF in the production of water-based PU coating leather to gain credibility.

Automotive Leather Upholstery Market: Growth Drivers

Increased collaboration between OEMs and seat cover producers to introduce high-quality seat coverings for automobiles is expected to bolster the growth of the global automotive leather upholstery market

Artificial leather (PU & PVC imitation leather) is becoming more popular, especially in mid-segment automobiles and taxis. Synthetic leather is an eco-friendly leather that is also dirt-resistant, cost-effective, resistant to fire and water, extremely customizable, and temperature-stabilized.

Automotive Leather Upholstery Market: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are

Dk Leather Corporation Berhad

Wollsdorf Leder Schmidt & Co Ges.M.B.H.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Chang'an Automobile Group

Katzkin Leather Inc.

FAW Group Corporation

Automotive Leather Upholstery Market: Segmentation

Material

Genuine Leather

Synthetic Leather

Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Application

Upholstery

Headliners

Carpet

Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

