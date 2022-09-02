Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market to Record a CAGR of 17%, North America to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiDAR sensors detect the distance of an object or obstacle by illuminating the target with a beam of laser. In the automotive industry, LiDAR sensors are primarily used for the development of autonomous vehicles and advanced ADAS features.

The automotive LiDAR sensors market size is expected to grow by USD 318.57 million from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period.

Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market 2021-2025: Scope

The automotive LiDAR sensors market report covers the following areas:

Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The automotive LiDAR sensors market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Continental AG, Denso Corp., Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Infineon Technologies AG, LeddarTech Inc., Neptec Technologies Corp., Quanergy Systems Inc., Valeo SA, Velodyne LiDAR Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are mentioned below:

Continental AG - The company offers High-Resolution 3D Flash LiDAR, which is a short-range sensor used in the automotive industry.

The company develops LiDAR for automotive OEMs across the world. Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA - The company produces iDAR, which is a new form of intelligent data collection that fuses 1,550 nanometer (nm), solid-state agile LiDAR with a low-light HD camera and embedded AI to intelligently capture data at the sensor level.

The company manufactures LiDAR sensors for automotive OEMs. LeddarTech Inc. - The company manufactures LiDAR solutions for the automotive industry.

Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

ADAS: This segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The adoption of advanced telematics, such as ADAS, is increasing across all segments of vehicles in the automotive market.



Autonomous Vehicle

Geography

North America : This region will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the high popularity of LiDAR sensors in the automotive industry. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is a key country for the automotive LiDAR sensors in North America .

Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive LiDAR sensors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive LiDAR sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive LiDAR sensors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive LiDAR sensors market vendors

Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 318.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.21 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Japan, Germany, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Continental AG, Denso Corp., Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Infineon Technologies AG, LeddarTech Inc., Neptec Technologies Corp. , Quanergy Systems Inc., Valeo SA, Velodyne LiDAR Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

