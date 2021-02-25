Automotive Lift Institute Introduces Check360™ Certified Lift Inspection, New Inspection Label

The standard requires that all vehicle lifts be inspected by a qualified lift inspector at least annually and provides extensive guidance on what must be inspected. The ALI Lift Inspector Certification Program was introduced in 2012 to provide a resource for standardized lift inspection procedures and qualified lift inspectors to perform them. It was the first – and remains the only – program to establish lift inspector credentials and to independently test and certify inspectors who proved qualified to inspect any type of lift.

With the introduction of Check360, ALI has updated the inspection procedures for all lift types and has made it easier for customers to confirm that the inspection they receive is complete and meets all industry standards.

"As the ALI Lift Inspector Certification Program has grown, we've seen an increasing number of inspection companies offer multiple tiers of inspection and apply misleading inspection labels to lifts inspected outside of our program parameters," says R.W. "Bob" O'Gorman, ALI president. "To make it easier for customers to have confidence that they're getting what they paid for – an inspection that meets all the requirements of the national safety standard – we developed a new lift inspection process customers can ask for by name and a new lift inspection label that's harder to counterfeit. Check360 is the only lift inspection backed by ALI, the organization that's been protecting lift operators for more than 75 years."

To ensure consistency and compliance, only ALI Certified Lift Inspectors can perform a Check360 lift inspection. At the conclusion of the inspection, the inspector will provide the customer with a thorough report of the results and will apply a new Check360 Certified Lift Inspection label to every lift that passes. The label features the Check360 mark in the center, the ALI Certified Lift Inspector hologram, a serial number matching the inspection report number, and the inspector's individual four-digit ID. There is a new label color every year (2021 labels are orange) and all unused labels must be accounted for at the end of the year. Check360 labels can be applied exclusively by ALI Certified Lift Inspectors.

The Check360 inspection label provides assurance to the customer that the lift was thoroughly inspected from top to bottom in compliance with the national safety standard. It also gives code enforcement officials instant proof of the last time the lift was professionally inspected and deemed in proper working order.

"Remember, there's only one lift inspection backed by ALI: the Check360 Certified Lift Inspection," says O'Gorman. "Ask for it by name."

To learn more about Check360 Certified Lift Inspections, ALI Certified Lift Inspectors, and how to get your lift inspected, visit autolift.org/check360-certified-lift-inspection/.

About ALI

The Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) celebrated 75 years of serving as the lift industry safety watchdog in 2020. Its mission is to promote the safe design, construction, installation, service, inspection and use of automotive lifts. In 1947, ALI developed the first Commercial Standard covering vehicle lifts published by the National Bureau of Standards. Today, ALI sponsors several national lift safety standards and offers third-party certification programs for automotive lifts and automotive lift inspectors.

For more information, visit autolift.org or call (607) 756-7775.

SOURCE Automotive Lift Institute (ALI)

