Automotive lighting market size to grow by USD 14415.24 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global automotive lighting market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market. The global automotive components and accessories; market covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles like passenger cars (PCs), electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy-duty vehicles, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers. The global automotive lighting market size is estimated to increase by USD 14,415.24 million. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 9.79%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive lighting Market 2023-2027

Global automotive lighting market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global automotive lighting market – Vendor analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global automotive lighting market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer automotive lighting in the market are FLEX N GATE Corp, General Electric Co., Hyundai Motor Group, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lumax Industries Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co Ltd, Namyung Lighting Co. Ltd, NXP Semiconductors NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Stellantis NV, Suprajit Engineering Ltd., Varroc Engineering Ltd, OSRAM GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Continental AG, and LG Corp. and others.

The global automotive lighting market is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by increasing demand for effective interior lighting, a rise in penetration of LED lighting, and stringent regulations on road safety.

Vendor offerings -

General Electric Co.: The company offers automotive lighting such as Ouster OS1, and ADB.

The company offers automotive lighting such as Ouster OS1, and ADB. Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd: The company offers automotive lighting such as 9005.

The company offers automotive lighting such as 9005. Koninklijke Philips NV: The company offers automotive lighting such as LED Headlamps, Discharge Headlamps, and Halogen Headlamps.

The company offers automotive lighting such as LED Headlamps, Discharge Headlamps, and Halogen Headlamps. Lumax Industries Ltd.: The company offers automotive lighting such as DiamondVision, WhiteVision Ultra, and Ultinon Pro5000 LED.

The company offers automotive lighting such as DiamondVision, WhiteVision Ultra, and Ultinon Pro5000 LED. Marelli Holdings Co Ltd: The company offers automotive lighting such as miniature lasers, micro-electrical mechanical systems, organic light diodes, and specialized LED.

Global automotive lighting market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), end-user (OEM and aftermarket), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the passenger segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The market for interior vehicle lighting is primarily driven by the rise in demand for luxury cars, particularly in developing nations, as well as technology advancements and improvements to vehicle safety. Market expansion is anticipated to be boosted by the combination of these lighting systems with infotainment systems and ambient lighting as brand differentiators. The growing popularity of sport utility vehicles (SUVs) among consumers will be the main factor driving the passenger cars sector of the global automotive lighting market during the projected period.

Geography overview

By geography, the global automotive lighting market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive lighting market.

APAC will account for 58% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Due to the rising demand for LED lighting systems and increased auto production in the region, the APAC automotive lighting market will expand gradually during the projected period. Governmental incentives and the development of an EV charging infrastructure are also boosting the demand for these vehicles in the area. The region is predicted to adopt strict emission standards due to the growing concern about the use of diesel-powered vehicles, which is expected to increase demand for EVs in APAC.

Global automotive lighting market – Market dynamics



Leading drivers - The rise in penetration of LED lighting is notably driving the automotive lighting market growth. Technological advancements lead to enabling features like glare-free adaptive driving beams (ADB), which improve the performance of LED lighting systems in the car industry. These features help drivers recognize and locate other roadways, particularly at night. Such advancements in headlamp-related LED lighting technology have significantly fueled the development of LED lighting technology in the luxury automotive market. Vendors are anticipated to experience significant growth due to the rising adoption of LED technology in mid-range and luxury automobiles.

Key trends - The development of autonomous vehicles is a major trend in the automotive lighting market. The market adoption of semi-autonomous features in passenger and commercial cars has increased due to various campaigns and promotions. By the end of the forecast period, self-driving cars may be a reality, and in ten years, a sizable number of them are projected to be on the road. Additionally, automakers can only demonstrate vehicle distinctiveness by including unique features. As a result, the requirement for interior lighting is being driven by the increase in electronic content per vehicle.

Major challenges - Stringent regulations governing automotive lighting technologies impede the growth of the automotive lighting market. To increase energy efficiency, nations all around the world have imposed the phase-out of incandescent light bulbs or halogen illumination. Even manufacturers of automotive LED lamps are subjected to legal and government regulations. Companies must abide by laws governing business, antitrust, patents, consumer rights, taxes, foreign exchange, environmental protection, recycling, and safety. Most nations either adhere to the SAE standards or have their own federal laws regulating the automotive lighting industry. The financial state of the companies and their market performances may suffer as a result of changes to these restrictions.

What are the key data covered in this automotive lighting market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive lighting market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive lighting market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive lighting market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive lighting market vendors

Automotive Lighting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.79% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14415.24 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.49 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled FLEX N GATE Corp, General Electric Co., Hyundai Motor Group, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lumax Industries Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co Ltd, Namyung Lighting Co. Ltd, NXP Semiconductors NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Stellantis NV, Suprajit Engineering Ltd., Varroc Engineering Ltd, OSRAM GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Continental AG, and LG Corp. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global automotive lighting market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global automotive lighting market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Vehicle type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Vehicle type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type

6.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 OEM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on OEM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on OEM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on OEM - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on OEM - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Aftermarket - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Aftermarket - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 FLEX N GATE Corp

Exhibit 108: FLEX N GATE Corp - Overview



Exhibit 109: FLEX N GATE Corp - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: FLEX N GATE Corp - Key offerings

12.4 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 111: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 112: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 114: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.5 Hyundai Motor Group

Exhibit 116: Hyundai Motor Group - Overview



Exhibit 117: Hyundai Motor Group - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Hyundai Motor Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Hyundai Motor Group - Segment focus

12.6 Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Exhibit 120: Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 121: Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd - Segment focus

12.7 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 124: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 125: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 127: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

12.8 LG Corp.

Exhibit 129: LG Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: LG Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: LG Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: LG Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Marelli Holdings Co Ltd

Exhibit 133: Marelli Holdings Co Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 134: Marelli Holdings Co Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Marelli Holdings Co Ltd - Key news



Exhibit 136: Marelli Holdings Co Ltd - Key offerings

12.10 NXP Semiconductors NV

Exhibit 137: NXP Semiconductors NV - Overview



Exhibit 138: NXP Semiconductors NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key news



Exhibit 140: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key offerings

12.11 OSRAM GmbH

Exhibit 141: OSRAM GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 142: OSRAM GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 143: OSRAM GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: OSRAM GmbH - Segment focus

12.12 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 145: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 146: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 148: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

12.13 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 155: Stanley Electric Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Stanley Electric Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Stanley Electric Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Stanley Electric Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 Stellantis NV

Exhibit 159: Stellantis NV - Overview



Exhibit 160: Stellantis NV - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Stellantis NV - Key news



Exhibit 162: Stellantis NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Stellantis NV - Segment focus

12.16 Valeo SA

Exhibit 164: Valeo SA - Overview



Exhibit 165: Valeo SA - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Valeo SA - Key news



Exhibit 167: Valeo SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Valeo SA - Segment focus

12.17 Varroc Engineering Ltd

Exhibit 169: Varroc Engineering Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 170: Varroc Engineering Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Varroc Engineering Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Varroc Engineering Ltd - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 173: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 174: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 175: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 176: Research methodology



Exhibit 177: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 178: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 179: List of abbreviations

