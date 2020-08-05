Automotive Lighting Market to Hit USD 38.5 Bn by 2026; Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the automotive lighting market which estimates the market valuation for automotive lighting will cross US$ 38.5 billion by 2026. Continuous innovation and introduction of new products along with proliferation of automotive lighting solutions with intelligent sensor technologies in cars and commercial vehicles is anticipated to drive the industry growth.

Automotive Lighting Market size is set to be over USD 38.5 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

The severe impact of the COVID-19 health crisis across the globe has led to a slowdown in the automotive lighting industry. Several measures undertaken by government authorities, such as partial lockdowns and social distancing, are causing disruptions in business operations and production capabilities of manufacturers. Additionally, plummeting automobile sales are also contributing to restraints faced by the industry during the pandemic.

Halogen technology is expected to witness a steady demand in the automotive lighting market. These lights offer several advantages such as low cost of purchase and easy replacement owing to the abundant availability in the market. However, with the advent of technologically advanced and durable LED and Xenon lights, halogen technology is expected to witness a gradual slowdown in demand.

Head lamps and front lighting applications are witnessing an escalating growth in the automotive lighting market. The amplifying market trend of integrating bend lighting and laser head lamps into automobiles is fueling the growth of this segment. Rapidly growing demand for front lighting from automobile OEMs is supporting the overall market growth.

The North American automotive lighting market is expected to project a high growth rate over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand and production of automobiles. According to a 2019 report by the Bureau of Transportation, the overall production of vehicles in the U.S. increased by 1.2% compared to 2018. Stringent road safety regulations established by government authorities in countries including the U.S. and Canada are also contributing to the regional market demand.

Market leaders are focusing on strategic collaborations and partnerships with technology providers in the industry to develop innovative lighting solutions. For instance, in January 2019, HELLA announced a partnership with AEye, Inc. to develop customized sensing and perceptive solutions for automotive lighting. This partnership aided the company to leverage AEye's expertise in LiDAR technology.

Some major findings in the automotive lighting market report include:

Growing road safety concerns owing to the increasing number of road accidents are fueling the demand for indicative automotive lighting in passenger cars and large commercial vehicles.

Emerging technologies, such as OLED and sensors, in vehicle lights are facilitating the integration of these automotive lighting into driver assistance systems, thereby improving the driving experience.

High demand for modern luxury cars in the MEA is driving the demand for smart automotive lighting in the region. Car owners prefer to decorate the interiors of their cars with ambient and mood-sensitive lighting to provide aesthetic features to their cars.

Automotive lighting manufacturers are focusing on increasing their market share by launching innovative products and expanding their business operations in unserved markets.

Key players operating in the automotive lighting market include Hyundai MOBIS, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Osram Group, General Electric, Valeo, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, and Varroc.

