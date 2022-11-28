Automotive Lightweight Material Market to Hit $128,010.1 Million Sales by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report published by P&S Intelligence, in 2021, the automotive lightweight material market was worth around $67,498.7 million, and it is predicted to advance at a 7.4% CAGR from 2021 to 2030, hit $128,010.1 million in 2030.

Consumers are looking for high corrosion resistance, flexible design, and a high strength-to-weight ratio when it comes to automotive components and systems. The major reason automakers are focusing on redesigning the material are the rising requirement for high fuel efficiency, to follow environmental guidelines.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/automotive-lightweight-material-market/report-sample

Europe Generates Highest Revenue

In 2021, Europe held the largest market share, of around 40%. This is credited to the availability of major material suppliers and automakers in the region, with Germany a major hub for innovations in vehicle designs and functionalities.

Moreover, Euro 6 standards have been implemented with the goal to reduce the amount of pollutants in the environment, such as carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides. The standards consist of instructions for OEMs to decrease CO 2 emissions and make vehicles more fuel efficient.

Furthermore, the manufacturers of materials for auto components are spending huge amounts on R&D in order to create more-lightweight yet sturdier materials. Because of the growing automobile sector, Europe will continue its dominance in the coming years.

China, South Korea, India, and Japan are the key automobile producers in the APAC region. Essentially, the demand for light materials in APAC is projected to grow with a significant rate in the coming years due to the rich supply of resources and growing demand for commercial automobiles.

Metals Are Most-Demanded Materials

In 2021, the metal category held the largest revenue share, over 40%. Titanium, magnesium, aluminum, and high-strength steel are witnessing a rise in the demand because of the need for durability in components such as passenger compartments, chassis, and frames.

Metallic components that are used in automobiles need to be rigid, long-lasting, and stable. The demand for them is also surging because of the increasing focus on passenger safety, which is contributing in the acceptance of high-safety-rating vehicles in Europe.

Browse detailed report on Automotive Lightweight Material Market Size, Share, Trends and Growth Analysis 2022-2030

Many regions have implanted severe laws for automobile carbon emission reduction and fuel efficiency augmentation. Automotive OEMs need to procure more-lightweight materials, including composites, plastics, and low-molecular-mass metals. Automobiles equipped with modern lightweight components utilize less fuel and offer higher safety.

If the mass of a vehicle is reduced by 10%, then approximately 8% fuel can be saved. Modern components help the engine endure high temperatures and pressures, which, in turn, enhances durability and reduces carbon emissions

Furthermore, the revolution in the automobile industry has produced many opportunities for tier II and III suppliers. For instance, because of the environmental concerns, demand for EV components is surging around the world.

Global Automotive Lightweight Material Market Report Coverage

By Type

Metals

Composites

Plastics

Elastomers

By Application

Body in White

Chassis and Suspension

Powertrain

Closures

Interiors

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa



U.A.E.

Browse More Reports Published by P&S

Global Automotive Fuel Transfer Pumps Market Size, Share, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

Global Armored Vehicles Market Size, Share, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market Size, Share, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

Global Automotive Air Suspension Market Size, Share, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE P&S Intelligence