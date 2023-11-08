Automotive Logistics Market size worth $ 647.35 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 7.40% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Automotive Logistics Market Size By Activity, By Service, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Automotive Logistics Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Automotive Logistics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.40% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 340.78 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 647.35 Million by the end of the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Logistics Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Automotive Logistics Market: Revolutionizing Supply Chains with Seamless Solutions

In a rapidly evolving landscape, the Automotive Logistics Market takes center stage, offering unparalleled strategies and solutions to end-users. From the efficient transportation of spare parts to the streamlined movement of completed vehicles and accessories, the sector's intricate web of operations ensures the seamless flow of materials within the supply chain. Today, we delve into the heart of this dynamic industry, exploring the innovative strategies that are reshaping the future of vehicle transportation.

Driving Efficiency: The Automotive Logistics Landscape

At its core, the Automotive Logistics Market encompasses various critical levels, including spare parts distribution, material production, and storage. This meticulous planning and execution of complex vehicle transport procedures define the industry, driving efficiency and reliability in the global automotive sector.

The Forces Propelling Automotive Logistics Market Growth and Innovation

A myriad of factors propels the growth of the Automotive Logistics Market. The surge in vehicle production fuels the demand for raw materials and components, while infrastructure development in developing countries amplifies logistics utilization. The industry's evolution is further accelerated by the relentless pursuit of efficiency in finished vehicle logistics (VFL) operations and the transformative power of digitalization.

In this era of innovation, companies like NVD, the Irish vehicle distributor, stand as pioneers, leveraging intelligent solutions to revolutionize their operations. With a remarkable 45-minute turnaround time, NVD loads eight to ten automobiles onto a truck, setting a new standard of efficiency in the industry. This success story underscores the industry's potential when powered by cutting-edge technology.

One of the most significant advancements in the Automotive Logistics Market is the adoption of software-based systems by leading automakers. General Motors, a trailblazer in this regard, utilizes the Outbound Logistics Software to enhance supply chain visibility and operational efficacy. This innovative approach not only streamlines in-vehicle delivery but also optimizes truck utilization, illustrating the transformative impact of digitalization on the industry's landscape.

While challenges persist, such as high initial capital requirements for logistics players, the industry remains resilient. The future holds promising opportunities, including the integration of driverless vehicles and blockchain technology, offering a glimpse into the innovative future of automotive logistics.

European Market leads the Automotive Logistics Market

Europe stands as a testament to the Automotive Logistics Market's global reach and impact. With a rising demand for electric vehicles, increased transportation of finished vehicles, and a concentrated presence of vehicle manufacturers, the European market is a thriving hub of innovation. The region's strategic investments in expanding warehousing facilities further bolster the industry's growth trajectory.

Key Players Leading The Automotive Logistics Market

In this competitive landscape, key players play a pivotal role. Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG, APL Logistics Ltd, BLG Logistics Group AG & Co. KG, CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, DHL, XPO, SNCF, Kuehne + Nagel, Ryder, and others stand as leaders, shaping the future of automotive logistics.

Their strategies, market share, and global ranking are detailed in the comprehensive "Global Automotive Logistics Market" study report, offering invaluable insights to industry stakeholders and enthusiasts alike.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Automotive Logistics Market into Activity, Service, Distribution, And Geography.

Automotive Logistics Market, by Activity Warehousing Transportation Roadways Railways Airways Waterways

Automotive Logistics Market, by Service Inbound Outbound Reverse Aftermarket

Automotive Logistics Market, by Distribution Domestic International

Automotive Logistics Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



