Automotive Lubricants Global Market 2023 - 2030: Increasing Demand for Automotive Oils and Greases Drives Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

13 Sep, 2023, 13:45 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Lubricants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Engine Oil, Gear Oil, Transmission Fluids, Brake Fluids, Coolants, Greases), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive lubricants market is expected to reach USD 94.87 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period.

The industry growth is majorly driven by the increasing demand for automotive oils and greases owing to the growing trade of vehicles and their spare parts across the globe.

The growth of the lubricants is driven by growing consumer focus on enhancing the performance of the vehicle along with the launch of innovative & premium product offerings. Consumers want standard and specialized lubricants for their everyday vehicles to ensure smooth operation and save long-term maintenance expenses. Automotive lubricant makers are concentrating on developing lubricants that improve engine component performance while also reducing environmental deterioration by lowering carbon emissions.

Moreover, the increasing adoption of electric vehicles is anticipated to act as a restraining factor in the growth of the market. Several countries are focusing on the adoption of e-vehicles to reduce the pollution level. For instance, around 2 billion electric cars were on the road in China in 2021. Thus, this growing use of electric vehicles will hamper the growth of the product market over the period.

Companies Mentioned

  • Castrol
  • Shell
  • Repsol
  • Lukoil
  • Sasol L
  • Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
  • HP Lubricants
  • Phillips 66
  • Fuchs
  • Cepsa
  • Exxon Mobil

Automotive Lubricants Market Report Highlights

  • The global market is estimated to advance with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% from 2023 to 2030. This is attributed to the advancing use of automobiles worldwide
  • Engine oil in the product segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 54.8% in 2022. This growth is attributed to the fact that it contributes to keeping the engine corrosion-free, cool, and clean
  • Gear oil is another segment witnessing growth over the forecast period. This is due to the fact that gear oil is one of the significant products in the market on account of its high viscosity, which eventually helps protect gear components and ensure smooth gear operations
  • Asia Pacific region dominated the global market with a revenue share of 57.2% in 2022. This growth is due to the increasing production of automobiles in China and India. According to OICA, China produced 3.18 million commercial vehicles and 23.84 million cars in 2022, a growth of 3% as compared to 2020
  • North America is another region witnessing growth in 2022. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the U. S. produced 10.06 million vehicles in 2022, a growth of 10% as compared to 2021
  • Additionally, according to Statics Canada, approximately 1.6 million new vehicles were registered in Canada in 2021 which was 6.5% higher as compared to vehicles registered in 2020. Thus, the advancing automotive industry is further anticipated to drive the demand for products over the period

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

109

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$72.05 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$94.87 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

3.5 %

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Automotive Lubricants Market Variables And Trends
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.2.1 Raw Material Outlook
3.2.2 Manufacturing Trends
3.2.3 Sales Channel Analysis
3.3 Price Trend Analysis
3.3.1 Factors Affecting Prices
3.4 Regulatory Framework
3.5 Market Dynamics
3.5.1 Market Driver Impact Analysis
3.5.2 Market Restraint Impact Analysis
3.5.3 Industry Challenges
3.5.4 Industry Opportunities
3.6 Industry Analysis Tools
3.6.1 Porter's Analysis
3.6.2 Macroeconomic Analysis

Chapter 4 Automotive Lubricants Market: Supplier Portfolio Analysis
4.1 List Of Raw Material Suppliers
4.2 Portfolio Analysis/Kraljic Matrix
4.3 Engagement Model
4.4 Negotiation Strategies
4.5 Sourcing Best Practices

Chapter 5 Automotive Lubricants Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030
5.2 Automotive Lubricants Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product (Kilotons) (USD Million)
5.2.1 Engine oil
5.2.2 Gear oil
5.2.3 Transmission Fluids
5.2.4 Brake Fluids
5.2.5 Coolants
5.2.6 Greases

Chapter 6 Automotive Lubricants Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Automotive Lubricants Market - Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g20egu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Digitization Drives Demand for Education Computing Devices: Online Learning and BYOD Policies Propel Market Growth at 13.7% CAGR

Global Electric Vehicle Charger Operations and Maintenance Services Market to Reach $$1.7 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 26.3%

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.