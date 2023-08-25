Automotive Market in GCC to grow by 346.37 thousand units between 2021 and 2026 | The demand for passenger cars in the market is growing at a faster pace - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --According to Technavio, the automotive market share in GCC is anticipated to increase by 346.37 thousand units, and the market's growth size is projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.74%. The report provides a detailed analysis of market insights, Download Free Sample PDF Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Market in GCC 2022-2026

The GCC automotive market is on an evolutionary path, marked by growth, innovation, and challenges. As urbanization reshapes the region's cities, the demand for smarter mobility solutions rises, propelling the automotive landscape. However, challenges, including COVID-19 pandemic-related disruptions, have highlighted the need for adaptability. This report navigates this landscape, dissecting market dynamics, from passenger cars to commercial vehicles across Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and others. Major companies like BMW, Daimler, and General Motors drive innovation, especially in the electric vehicle sector.



The automotive market in GCC is segmented as below:

Type

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

The demand for passenger cars in the market is growing at a faster pace, driven by the increasing per capita income of consumers. Additionally, the combination of affordable fuel costs and substantial investments in advancing road infrastructure within GCC nations has significantly elevated the desire for more luxurious and comfortable passenger vehicles.

Geography

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait



Others

Saudi Arabia holds the largest share of the automotive market in GCC. The high adoption of passenger cars and changing social dynamics are driving the growth of the regional market.



Automotive Market in GCC: Companies Analysis

Technavio provides a comprehensive analysis of major companies operating in the automotive market in GCC. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the automotive market in GCC is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. The report includes analysis of major companies, including:

BMW AG

Daimler AG

General Motors Co.

Hyundai Motor Co.

Kia Motors Corp.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Stellantis NV

Toyota Motor Corp.

Volkswagen AG



Table Of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

3. Market Sizing

4. Five Forces Analysis

5. Market Segmentation by Type

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9. Company Landscape

10. Company Analysis

11. Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

