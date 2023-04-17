Automotive market size in Singapore to grow by 18,191 actual units between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by demand for economical and low-pollution vehicles - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive market in Singapore is estimated to grow by 18,191 actual units from 2022 to 2027. The growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 6.03% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by propulsion (IC engine-based vehicles and electric vehicles), vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and type (hatchback, sedan, SUV, and MPV). To understand more about the automotive market in Singapore, request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Market in Singapore

By propulsion, the market will observe significant growth in the IC engine-based vehicles segment during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increased preference for gasoline and diesel pickup trucks in Singapore. In addition, factors such as rising disposable income, technological developments in IC engines, and the introduction of strict legal regulations on exhaust emissions will fuel the growth of the segment.

The market is driven by the demand for economical and low-pollution vehicles. Growing concerns over the harmful effects of greenhouse gases emitted by automobiles have increased the demand for low-emission vehicles. Besides, the rise in fuel prices has shifted consumers' focus toward adopting more fuel-efficient vehicles. Increased fuel prices have also led many consumers to adopt electric vehicles. The demand for such vehicles is expected to further rise during the forecast period with dynamic developments in policies, the implementation of guidelines, and advances in automotive technologies. All these factors will drive the growth of the market.

Automotive Market in Singapore - Insights -

Vendors : 15+, including Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Daimler AG, Ferrari spa, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Isuzu Motors Ltd., Mazda Motor Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Renault SAS, SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd., Stellantis NV, Suzuki Motor Corp., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., TC Changan Singapore Pte Ltd, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., AB Volvo, General Motors Co., Hyundai Motor Co., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Propulsion (IC engine-based vehicles and electric vehicles), vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and type (hatchback, sedan, SUV, and MPV).

Automotive Market in Singapore - Vendor Insights

The automotive market in Singapore is fragmented due to the presence of local and international players. Local and regional car manufacturers in the country are looking to tap into the growing demand for affordable and fuel-efficient vehicles. Car manufacturers in Singapore compete on several fronts, including price, quality, features, and brand reputation. Leading car brands offer a wide range of models, from entry-level vehicles to high-end luxury cars, to appeal to a broad range of customers. To stay competitive, car manufacturers in Singapore are investing in the development of new technologies, such as electric vehicles, autonomous driving, and connectivity solutions. They are also focusing on improving the customer experience, both in terms of the buying process and after-sales support. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd. - The company offers automobile models in Singapore , such as VANTAGE, DB11, DBS, and DBX.

- The company offers automobile models in , such as VANTAGE, DB11, DBS, and DBX. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - The company offers automobile models in Singapore , such as BMW iX, BMW i7, BMW X7.

- The company offers automobile models in , such as BMW iX, BMW i7, BMW X7. Daimler AG - The company offers automobile models in Singapore , such as BharatBenz Trucks, FUSO Trucks, Setra, and Thomas Built Buses.

- The company offers automobile models in , such as BharatBenz Trucks, FUSO Trucks, Setra, and Thomas Built Buses. Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - The company offers automobile models in Singapore , such as Jazz, Accord, and Civic.

- The company offers automobile models in , such as Jazz, Accord, and Civic. Isuzu Motors Ltd.

Mazda Motor Corp.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE

Renault SAS

SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd.

Stellantis NV

Suzuki Motor Corp.

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

TC Changan Singapore Pte Ltd

Tesla Inc.

Toyota Motor Corp.

Automotive Market in Singapore – Market Dynamics

Major Trends –

Technological advances in EVs

Electric LCVs used for facilitating last-mile connectivity

Increasing popularity of semi-autonomous vehicles

People worldwide are becoming more aware of the benefits of adopting EVs. In addition, various support initiatives by governments in the form of incentives and subsidies have increased the popularity of EVs among consumers. The growing demand for EVs has encouraged automakers to focus on innovation to improve the features of vehicles. They are investing significantly in R&D to come up with better models. For instance, in March 2021, BMW announced its plan to launch i4, the company's electric four-door coupe, in Singapore by the end of 2022. Such developments among automobile manufacturers will drive the growth of the market.

Key challenges –

Insufficient charging infrastructure

Stringent emissions regulations

Concerns related to cybersecurity

The lack of proper charging infrastructure for EVs is one of the major challenges restricting the growth of the market. With the increased demand for EVs, vendors and the Government in Singapore are working toward providing the necessary infrastructure. However, the high cost of the establishment of charging stations is limiting their widespread availability. The lack of infrastructure for charging EVs can hinder their adoption and negatively affect the growth of the market.

Automotive Market in Singapore: Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.03% Market growth 2023-2027 18,191 actual units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.2 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Daimler AG, Ferrari spa, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Isuzu Motors Ltd., Mazda Motor Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Renault SAS, SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd., Stellantis NV, Suzuki Motor Corp., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., TC Changan Singapore Pte Ltd, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., AB Volvo, General Motors Co., and Hyundai Motor Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

