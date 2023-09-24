Automotive Market Size in Singapore to grow by 18191 actual units from 2022 to 2027, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and Daimler AG, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive market in Singapore is estimated to grow by 18191 actual units from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.03%. The automotive market in Singapore is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive market in Singapore are Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Daimler AG, Ferrari spa, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Isuzu Motors Ltd., Mazda Motor Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Renault SAS, SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd., Stellantis NV, Suzuki Motor Corp., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., TC Changan Singapore Pte Ltd, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., AB Volvo, General Motors Co., and Hyundai Motor Co. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a FREE Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Market in Singapore

Company Offering:

Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd. - The company offers automotive in Singapore such as Volvo FM, Volvo FMX, Volvo FE, and Volvo FL.

The company offers automotive in such as Volvo FM, Volvo FMX, Volvo FE, and Volvo FL. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - The company offers automotives in Singapore such as VANTAGE, DB11, DBS, DBX.

The company offers automotives in such as VANTAGE, DB11, DBS, DBX. Daimler AG - The company offers automotives in Singapore such as BMW iX, BMW i7, and BMW X7.

The company offers automotives in such as BMW iX, BMW i7, and BMW X7. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

Impactful driver- Growing demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles

The harmful effects of emissions from fossil-fueled vehicles have alarmed people around the world. This results in an increasing demand for low-emission vehicles. Also, given oil and gas prices fluctuating rapidly, consumers are turning to more fuel-efficient vehicles. Furthermore, growing fuel prices and growing demand for low-emission vehicles have caused consumers and automakers to look for alternatives to gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles. Additionally, factors like the growing demand for electric vehicles are driven by dynamic policy developments, policy implementations, and technological advancements. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Trend - Technological advances in EV

Major Challenges - The lack of proper infrastructure

Market Segmentation

By propulsion, the market will observe significant growth in the IC engine-based vehicles segment during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increased preference for gasoline and diesel pickup trucks in Singapore . In addition, factors such as rising disposable income, technological developments in IC engines, and the introduction of strict legal regulations on exhaust emissions will fuel the growth of the segment.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a FREE Sample Report

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

Related Reports:

The automotive e-commerce market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.08% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 82,409.66 million. This automotive e-commerce market report extensively covers market segmentation by Vehicle Type (passenger car, 2-wheeler, and commercial vehicle), Channel (aftermarket and OEM), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising penetration of smartphones and the internet is notably driving the market growth.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) Automotive Wiring Harness Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.88% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 6,591.32 million. This APAC automotive wiring harness market report extensively covers market segmentation by vehicle type (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles), application (chassis, engine, HVAC, sensors, and body), geography (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and the Rest of APAC). One of the key factors driving the APAC automotive wiring harness market growth is the increasing penetration of automotive electronics.

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio