Automotive Market size in Singapore to increase by 22,972 units | Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd. and BMW Group identified as key players | Technavio

May 16, 2022, 05:10 ET
NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Market in Singapore by Propulsion Type and Vehicle Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offering. The 120 pages report segments the automotive market in Singapore by propulsion type (IC engine-based vehicles and electric vehicles) and vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles). The report identifies Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ferrari NV, General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Scania AB, Tata Motors Ltd., Tesla Inc., and Toyota Motor Corp. as some of the key vendors in the market.
Technavio expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 22,972 units between 2021 and 2026. The market is expected to witness a YOY growth of 5.78% in 2022 and expand at a CAGR of 6.08% during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented with the presence of many players. Technavio identifies Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ferrari NV, General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Scania AB, Tata Motors Ltd., Tesla Inc., and Toyota Motor Corp. as some of the major market participants.
Although the growing demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles, rising penetration of downsized engines in LCVs, and emerging online marketplaces for vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities, insufficient charging infrastructure, stringent emissions regulations, and high costs associated with ECVs will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Market in Singapore 2022-2026: Segmentation
Automotive Market in Singapore is segmented as below:
- Propulsion Type
- IC engine-based vehicles
- Electric vehicles
The IC engine vehicles segment will account for the largest share of the market. A majority of the automotive market in Singapore was penetrated by diesel and gasoline engines. Increased preference for gasoline and diesel pickup trucks in the country is driving the growth of the segment.
- Vehicle Type
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
The passenger cars segment dominates the automotive market in Singapore. The passenger car segment is expected to grow substantially as compared to the commercial vehicle segment during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of level 2 and level 3 autonomous vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the segment.
Automotive Market in Singapore 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive market in Singapore report covers the following areas:
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive market in Singapore. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the automotive market in Singapore is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Market in Singapore 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive market growth in Singapore during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive market size in Singapore and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive market in Singapore
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive market vendors in Singapore
|
Automotive Market in Singapore: Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.08%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
22972.00 units
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.78
|
Regional analysis
|
Singapore
|
Performing market contribution
|
Singapore at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Singapore
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ferrari NV, General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Scania AB, Tata Motors Ltd., Tesla Inc., and Toyota Motor Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Propulsion type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Propulsion type
- IC engine-based vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Electric vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Propulsion type
Market Segmentation by Vehicle type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Vehicle type
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Vehicle type
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd.
- BMW Group
- Daimler AG
- Ferrari NV
- General Motors Co.
- Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
- Scania AB
- Tata Motors Ltd.
- Tesla Inc.
- Toyota Motor Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
