Automotive Mirror System Market to grow by USD 22.72 million through 2025|Impacts of Drivers and Challenges|Technavio
Jun 01, 2021, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The automotive mirror system market is set to grow by USD 22.72 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Gentex Corp., Kappa optronics GmbH, Magna International Inc., Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Murakami Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stoneridge Inc., and Valeo SA are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the increase in the sales of passenger cars, the low penetration of vanity mirrors in the passenger car segment in developing countries, and the increased government regulation to enhance the safety features in a vehicle will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Mirror System Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Mirror System Market is segmented as below:
- Geography
o APAC
o Europe
o North America
o South America
o The Middle East and Africa
- Position
o Exterior
o Interior
Automotive Mirror System Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive mirror system market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Gentex Corp., Kappa optronics GmbH, Magna International Inc., Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Murakami Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stoneridge Inc., and Valeo SA.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Automotive Mirror System Market size
- Automotive Mirror System Market trends
- Automotive Mirror System Market industry analysis
An increase in the sales of passenger cars is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the sharp decline in automobile production and sales may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive mirror system market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Mirror System Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive mirror system market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive mirror system market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive mirror system market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive mirror system market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Position
- Market segments
- Comparison by Position
- Exterior - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Interior - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Position
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ford Motor Co.
- General Motors Co.
- Gentex Corp.
- Kappa optronics GmbH
- Magna International Inc.
- Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.
- Murakami Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Stoneridge Inc.
- Valeo SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
