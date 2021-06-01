Automotive Mirror System Market to grow by USD 22.72 million through 2025|Impacts of Drivers and Challenges|Technavio

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Gentex Corp., Kappa optronics GmbH, Magna International Inc., Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Murakami Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stoneridge Inc., and Valeo SA are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the increase in the sales of passenger cars, the low penetration of vanity mirrors in the passenger car segment in developing countries, and the increased government regulation to enhance the safety features in a vehicle will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Mirror System Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Mirror System Market is segmented as below:

Geography

o APAC

o Europe

o North America

o South America

o The Middle East and Africa

o Exterior

o Interior

Automotive Mirror System Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive mirror system market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Gentex Corp., Kappa optronics GmbH, Magna International Inc., Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Murakami Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stoneridge Inc., and Valeo SA.

The report also covers the following areas:

Automotive Mirror System Market size

Automotive Mirror System Market trends

Automotive Mirror System Market industry analysis

An increase in the sales of passenger cars is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the sharp decline in automobile production and sales may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive mirror system market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Mirror System Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive mirror system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive mirror system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive mirror system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive mirror system market vendors

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Automotive Passive Safety System Market- The automotive passive safety system market is segmented by type (airbags, seatbelts, whiplash protection system, and occupant sensing system) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Global Automotive OEM Premium Audio Market- The automotive OEM premium audio market is segmented by application (luxury vehicles and mid-size vehicles) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Position

Market segments

Comparison by Position

Exterior - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Interior - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Position

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

