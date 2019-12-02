Automotive Motors Market to Reach $49.20 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 5.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Motors Market by Type (DC Brushed Motors, Brushless DC Motors, Stepper Motors, and Traction Motors), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, BEV, PHEV, and HEV), and Application (Performance, Comfort & Convenience, and Safety & Security): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global automotive motors industry was pegged at $31.01 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $49.20 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints and opportunities

Increase in demand for safety & convenience features, surge in demand of electric vehicles, and strict safety regulations set by government drive the growth of the global automotive motors industry. On the other hand, diminution in global vehicle production and rising trend of shared mobility impede the growth to some extent. However, wide number of applications employing the use of electric motors and concept of autonomous cars are expected to create a number of opportunities in the industry.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6187

The DC brushed motors segment to lead the trail by 2026

Based on type, the DC brushed motors segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the global automotive motors market revenue in 2018, and is expected to dominate by the end of 2026. Factors such as simple & inexpensive controller, low overall construction costs, ability to be rebuilt for extended life are propelling the growth of the segment. The traction motors segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 10.9% throughout the estimated period. The fact that traction motor in electric vehicle fulfills various vital performance requirements such as maximum torque, power density coupled with higher efficiency, minimum volume and weight has driven the growth of the segment.

The passenger cars segment held the largest share in 2018

Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment garnered the major share in 2018, holding more than two-thirds of the global automotive motors market. Increase in disposable income in countries such as India and China is expected to swell up the demand for passenger vehicles which, in turn, heaves the requirement of automotive motors used in passenger cars. At the same time, the PHEV segment would register the fastest CAGR of 12.4% during the study period. The fact that PHEV has the ability to use its extra capacity by running on all-electric mode for an extended range of a minimum of 30 miles which contributes to reduced air pollution has driven the growth of the segment.

For purchase inquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6187

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, to rule the roost

Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region contributed to more than half of the global automotive motors market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to retain its top status by 2026. The Asia-Pacific automotive motor industry is dominated by government policies that instigate sustainable manufacturing, and investments in the sector. Moreover, increased passenger car and vehicle registration in Asia-Pacific makes it the leading region. Simultaneously, the region across LAMEA is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.0% throughout the forecast period. Factors such as growth in IoT and rise in the demand for advanced technologies in motor vehicles drive the growth of the LAMEA automotive motors market.

Leading market players-

Continental AG

BorgWarner Inc.

VALEO

DENSO CORPORATION

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Mitsuba Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD.

Nidec Corporation,

Siemens AG

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain

Similar Reports:

Automotive HVAC System Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.9% by 2022

Rolling Stock Market to Garner $73.8 Billion by 2026 at 2.9% CAGR

Marine Telematics Market Expected to Reach $29.95 Million by 2025

UK Cold Chain Logistics Market Size, expected to Reach $24.37 Billion by 2026

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

SOURCE Allied Market Research