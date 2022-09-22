Automotive Needle Roller Bearing Market Size to Grow by USD 987.72 million, Vendors to Deploy Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Needle Roller Bearing Market by Application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the automotive needle roller bearing market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 987.72 million. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Needle Roller Bearing Market 2022-2026

The surging demand for internal combustion engine vehicles and the development of electric vehicles are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as rising instances of counterfeiting will challenge market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the automotive needle roller bearing market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Vendor Landscape

The automotive needle roller bearing market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Most of the prominent vendors have manufacturing bases and facilities in developed countries. The market consists of some well-established vendors that are engaged in developing, designing, and manufacturing automotive needle roller bearings. These vendors supply various types of automotive needle roller bearings to automotive OEMs and aftermarkets. Prominent vendors are working continuously on improving their capabilities to manufacture automotive needle roller bearings. This helps them gain a competitive advantage in the global automotive needle roller bearing market during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, which is a proprietary tool to evaluate and analyze the position of companies based on their market performance and industry position scores. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into various categories, which include growth strategies, financial performance over the last three years, new product launches, investments, innovation score, and growth in market share, among others.

Company Profiles

The automotive needle roller bearing market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including AB SKF, AST Bearings, bmibearings.com, C and U Group, Genuine Parts Co., Grupo NBI, INF Bearing Inc., JTEKT Corp., KG BEARING INDIA, LELI Srl, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., NOSE SEIKO CO. LTD, NSK Ltd., NTN Corp., RBC Bearings Inc., Regal Rexnord Corp., San Yun Industrial Co. Ltd., Schaeffler AG, Suzhou Bearing Factory Co. Ltd., and Wuxi Xizhu Cage Co. Ltd.

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is classified into passenger cars and commercial vehicles . The passenger cars segment will contribute the largest share of the market growth during the forecast period.

. The segment will contribute the largest share of the market growth during the forecast period. By geography, the market is classified into APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa . APAC will have the largest share of the market growth during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Automotive Needle Roller Bearing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.74% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 987.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.36 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB SKF, AST Bearings, bmibearings.com, C and U Group, Genuine Parts Co., Grupo NBI, INF Bearing Inc., JTEKT Corp., KG BEARING INDIA, LELI Srl, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., NOSE SEIKO CO. LTD, NSK Ltd., NTN Corp., RBC Bearings Inc., Regal Rexnord Corp., San Yun Industrial Co. Ltd., Schaeffler AG, Suzhou Bearing Factory Co. Ltd., and Wuxi Xizhu Cage Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

