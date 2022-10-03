Automotive Night Vision System Market to Record a CAGR of 9.19%, Autoliv Inc. and Denso Corp. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Night Vision System Market by Technology (Passive night vision systems and Active night vision systems) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the automotive night vision system market size between 2021 and 2026 is 1839.23 thousand units. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Company Profiles

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Night Vision System Market 2022-2026

The automotive night vision system market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Aptiv Plc, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corp., Hanwha Corp., HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, IRay Technology Co. Ltd., Lanmodo, Magna International Inc., Mercedes Benz Group AG, OMRON Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stellantis NV, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Valeo SA, Veoneer Inc., Visteon Corp., Volkswagen AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Autoliv Inc. - The company offers an automotive night vision system, namely Night Vision Fusion System.

The company offers an automotive night vision system, namely Night Vision Fusion System. Denso Corp. - The company offers an automotive night vision system that detects pedestrians at night, cyclists, road signs, driving lanes, and other road users.

The company offers an automotive night vision system that detects pedestrians at night, cyclists, road signs, driving lanes, and other road users. Hanwha Corp. - The company offers an automotive night vision system, namely Quantum Red.

The company offers an automotive night vision system, namely Quantum Red. Mercedes Benz Group AG - The company offers an automotive night vision system, namely Night View Assist Plus.

The company offers an automotive night vision system, namely Night View Assist Plus. Robert Bosch GmbH - The company offers an automotive night vision system, namely DAS 3000.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, which is a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are growth strategies, financial performance over the last three years, new product launches, innovation score, growth in market share, and investments.

Key Market Dynamics

The technological developments to drive the value of machine vision in ADAS are supporting the automotive night vision system market growth. However, factors such as the high production costs of automotive night vision systems may challenge the market growth.

Market Segmentation

By technology, the market has been classified into passive night vision systems and active night vision systems . The passive night vision systems segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

. The segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period. By geography, the market has been classified into APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa . APAC will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Automotive Night Vision System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.19% Market growth 2022-2026 1839.23 thousand units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.77 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aptiv Plc, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corp., Hanwha Corp., HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, IRay Technology Co. Ltd., Lanmodo, Magna International Inc., Mercedes Benz Group AG, OMRON Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stellantis NV, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Valeo SA, Veoneer Inc., Visteon Corp., Volkswagen AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

