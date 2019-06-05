Automotive Night Vision Systems (NVS) Market Report 2019-2029

NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), by Product Type (Active Night Vision System, Passive Night Vision System) & by Technology (Near Infrared (NIR) Technology, Far Infrared (FIR) Technology) Plus Analysis of Leading Companies



Night vision systems (NVS) are one part of the growing adoption of broader Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Night vision systems enhance driver awareness in low light or poor visibility conditions, improve safety and reduce the risk of accidents. Recent developments in the night vision sector have led Visiongain to publish this timely report.



The $2.65bn night vision systems market is expected to flourish in the next few years because of government regulations and also because consumer awareness is expected to feed through in the latter part of the decade driving growth to new heights. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.



Key selling points

• Definitive NVS market data

• Succinct NVS market analysis

• Technological insight

• Clear competitor analysis

• Actionable business recommendations



Report highlights

229 Tables, Charts, And Graphs



Analysis Of Key Players In NVS Technologies

• Continental

• Bosch

• Denso

• Autoliv

• Valeo

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Aisin Seiki

• Delphi

• Magna

• Visteon



Analysis Of Key Automotive OEMs Involved In NVS Technologies

• BMW

• Daimler

• Ford

• General Motors

• Honda

• PSA Peugeot Citroen

• Renault

• Toyota

• Volkswagen

• Volvo

• Global Night Vision System Market Outlook And Analysis From 2019-2029

• NVS Vehicle Type Forecasts And Analysis From 2019-2029

• Passenger Car Forecast 2019-2029

• Commercial Vehicle Forecast 2019-2029

• NVS Technology Forecasts And Analysis From 2019-2029

• Far Infrared Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029

• Near Infrared Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029

• NVS Product Type Forecasts And Analysis From 2019-2029

• Active Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029

• Passive Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029



Regional NVS Market Forecasts From 2019-2029



North America Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029

• US Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029,

• Canada Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029

• Mexico Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029



Europe Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029

• Germany Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029

• UK Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029

• France Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029

• Italy Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Europe Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029



Asia Pacific Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029

• South Korea Automotive NVS Korea Forecast 2019-2029

• China Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029

• Japan Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029

• India Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029



Rest of the World Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029

• Brazil Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029

• Russia Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029

• Others Automotive NVS Forecast 2019-2029



Key questions answered

• How is the NVS market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining NVS market dynamics?

• How will each NVS submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much sales will these submarkets account for in 2029?

• Which NVS submarket will be the main driver of the overall market from 2019-2029?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?



Target audience

• Leading NVS companies

• Automotive OEMs

• Component suppliers

• Software developers

• Electronics companies

• R&D engineers

• Technologists

• R&D staff

• Consultants

• Market analysts

• Senior executives

• Business development managers

• Banks

• Investors

• Governments

• Agencies

• Regulators

• Industry organisations

• Transport safety organisations



