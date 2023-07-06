Automotive OBD Dongle Market size to grow by USD 65,636.28 million from 2022 to 2027|Fleet operators' focus on reducing total cost of ownership of vehicles will boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive OBD dongle market size is forecast to increase by USD 65,636.28 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.49%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the Usage-based insurance (UBI) model to drive the utility value of OBD dongles, Higher electronic content in modern vehicles paving the way for OBD adoption, and Fleet operators focusing on reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) of vehicles. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive OBD Dongle Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AutoPi.io ApS, BAFX Products, BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Danlaw Inc., Geotab Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Legion Autodata JSC, Moj.io Inc., OBD Solutions LLC, Prizmos Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Shenzhen CheBoTong Technology Co. Ltd., TomTom NV, Veepeak, Verizon Communications Inc., Zubie Inc., and Zymbia Interactive Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Get a holistic overview of the automotive OBD dongle market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Automotive OBD Dongle Market - Segmentation Analysis

This automotive OBD dongle market report extensively covers market segmentation by vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), type (Bluetooth and WiFi), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the passenger cars segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. There is an increase in demand for the passenger car segment due to the strong demand from emerging countries and the revival of developed economies. Some of the key factors which are significantly driving the adoption of OBD dongles are e-hailing market growth, standard telematics offerings in most cars, and improvement in economic conditions in the middle-class population. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

Automotive OBD Dongle Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Fleet operators' focus on reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO) of vehicles is a key factor driving the market growth. The rising cost pressures from fuel price fluctuations and inefficiency in fleet operation is some main challenges for fleet operators. As a result, there is increasing adoption of OBD by fleet operators to enhance cost efficiency. Driving behavior monitoring and optimized replacement cycles are one of the best ways to reduce the total cost of ownership with OBD. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

Advanced analytics on telematics data to reduce risk severity is a primary trend in the market. The main advantage of telematics is that it allows users to control and understand recall issues and thereby saving billions of dollars for OEMs. Thus, there is an increasing partnership between OEMs and telecom service providers to prevent such issues and earn high profits. Hence, it will offer a competitive advantage in terms of vehicle insurance with the help of advanced analytics methods due to the advancement in computing technology and the emergence of new digital data sources. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

One of the key challenges hindering the global automotive OBD dongle market growth is the limitations of onboard diagnostics systems. It has become increasingly difficult for diagnostics systems to conduct an end-to-end diagnosis of a vehicle as the vehicle design is becoming complex. Additionally, OBD systems can only recognize these issues with limited components of automobiles which can pose a significant threat to market growth. Also, it is not able to offer access to the body control data, seat belt status, and airbag status. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.



What are the key data covered in this Automotive OBD Dongle Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Automotive OBD Dongle Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Automotive OBD Dongle Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Automotive OBD Dongle Market industry across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Automotive OBD Dongle Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The automotive e-compressor market size is expected to increase by USD 7.45 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 25.65%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers automotive e-compressor market segmentation by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increasing adoption of automotive electric HVAC compressors is one of the key drivers supporting the automotive e-compressor market growth.

The automotive premium tires market size is expected to increase to USD 33.72 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.58%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers automotive premium tires market segmentation by end-user (replacement and OEM) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing penetration of TPMS in truck tires is notably driving the automotive premium tires market.

Automotive OBD Dongle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.49% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 65,636.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.5 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AutoPi.io ApS, BAFX Products, BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Danlaw Inc., Geotab Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Legion Autodata JSC, Moj.io Inc., OBD Solutions LLC, Prizmos Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, ShenZhen CheBoTong Technology Co. Ltd., TomTom NV, Veepeak, Verizon Communications Inc., Zubie Inc., and Zymbia Interactive Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global automotive OBD dongle market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global automotive obd dongle market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Vehicle Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Vehicle Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type

6.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Bluetooth - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Bluetooth - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 WiFi - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on WiFi - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on WiFi - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on WiFi - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on WiFi - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 BorgWarner Inc.

Exhibit 111: BorgWarner Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: BorgWarner Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: BorgWarner Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: BorgWarner Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: BorgWarner Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Continental AG

Exhibit 116: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 117: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Continental AG - Segment focus

12.5 Danlaw Inc.

Exhibit 120: Danlaw Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Danlaw Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Danlaw Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Geotab Inc.

Exhibit 123: Geotab Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Geotab Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Geotab Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Geotab Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 132: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 137: iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Legion Autodata JSC

Exhibit 140: Legion Autodata JSC - Overview



Exhibit 141: Legion Autodata JSC - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Legion Autodata JSC - Key offerings

12.11 Moj.io Inc.

Exhibit 143: Moj.io Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Moj.io Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Moj.io Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 OBD Solutions LLC

Exhibit 146: OBD Solutions LLC - Overview



Exhibit 147: OBD Solutions LLC - Key offerings

12.13 Prizmos Ltd.

Exhibit 148: Prizmos Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Prizmos Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Prizmos Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 151: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 152: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 154: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

12.15 TomTom NV

Exhibit 156: TomTom NV - Overview



Exhibit 157: TomTom NV - Business segments



Exhibit 158: TomTom NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: TomTom NV - Segment focus

12.16 Verizon Communications Inc.

Exhibit 160: Verizon Communications Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Verizon Communications Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Verizon Communications Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Verizon Communications Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Zubie Inc.

Exhibit 164: Zubie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Zubie Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Zubie Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 167: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 168: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 169: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 170: Research methodology



Exhibit 171: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 172: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 173: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio