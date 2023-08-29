Automotive OEM Coatings Market in APAC to grow by USD 697.75 million from 2022 to 2027 | The availability of coatings designed for fuel-efficient automobiles drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive OEM coatings market in APAC size is expected to grow by USD 697.75 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 3.28%. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive OEM Coatings Market in APAC 2023-2027

Automotive OEM coatings market in APAC – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The global automotive OEM coatings market in APAC is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer automotive OEM coatings in APAC in the market are Akzo Nobel NV, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Color Communications LLC, Dai Nippon Toryo Co. Ltd., Grand Polycoats Co. Pvt. Ltd., Isamu Paint Co. Ltd., Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KCC Co. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., ROCK PAINT Co. Ltd., S.Coat Co. Ltd., Savita Paints Pvt. Ltd., Solvay SA, Tara Paints and Chemicals, The Sherwin Williams Co., Berger Paints India Ltd., and RPM International Inc. and others.

Company Offerings -

Akzo Nobel NV - The company offers automotive OEM coating solutions such as primer, basecoat, topcoat, and clearcoat.

The company offers automotive OEM coating solutions such as primer, basecoat, topcoat, and clearcoat. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - The company offers automotive OEM coating solutions such as 3-Wet system, Eco-Concept, and 2-Wet monocoat harmonized coating

The company offers automotive OEM coating solutions such as 3-Wet system, Eco-Concept, and 2-Wet monocoat harmonized coating BASF SE, Color Communications LLC - The company offers automotive OEM coating solutions such as e-coat, primer, basecoat, and clearcoat.

The company offers automotive OEM coating solutions such as e-coat, primer, basecoat, and clearcoat.

Automotive OEM Coatings Market In APAC - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on technology (Water-borne, Solvent-borne, Powdered coatings, and UV-cured) and vehicle type (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles).

Automotive OEM Coatings Market In APAC – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers

The availability of coatings designed for fuel-efficient automobiles is notably driving the market growth. The numerous laws and regulations aimed at curbing carbon dioxide emissions from automobiles are on the upswing. The Kyoto Protocol imposes restrictions on carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions. As emission standards tighten, the demand for lightweight materials, notably plastics in paints, is growing. The versatile application of plastic-based paints across various automobile components can aid in meeting emission requirements and enhancing vehicle efficiency. The increased preference for new, efficient electric vehicles with zero carbon dioxide emissions has expanded the scope of the automotive OEM coatings market in APAC. Additionally, the introduction of photovoltaic coatings and paints contributes to improving the efficiency of electric vehicles. This surge in coatings tailored for fuel-efficient vehicles emerges as a pivotal factor driving the APAC automotive OEM coatings market. Such factors will positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

7 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

