Automotive Oil & Air Filters Market to Grow Due to Emergence of Next-gen Products to Withstand Harsh External Environments: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing use of technology supported by IoT devices is redefining automobile filtration processes that has led to the emergence of next-gen automotive oil & air filters. The exponential increase in the number of commercial and passenger vehicles is creating the demand for automotive components, which include automotive oil & air filters.

The growth of eCommerce that has led to high volume demand for commercial vehicles for shipping of goods is benefitting the entire automotive industry, including the automotive oil & air filters market. The large miles covered by vehicles for the delivery of goods results into increasing need for frequent replacement of oil and air filters. This creates demand in the automotive oil & air filters market.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and its continued impact have compelled stakeholders in the automotive sector to prepare for economic uncertainties in the future. The massive losses incurred across the automotive sector during the pandemic has paced the momentum for electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles. The role of Industry 4.0 during the crisis has led stakeholders in the automotive oil & air filters market to tap into technologies to pave way for futuristic automotive oil & air filters. Such pursuits favor growth of the automotive oil & air filters market.

Thus, these factors are anticipated to drive the automotive oil & air filters market at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, 2021- 2031.

Automotive Oil & Air Filters Market – Key Findings of Report

Design Improvements to Enable Use of Full Engine Power to Create Growth Opportunities

Over the past decade, automobile engines and their components have evolved considerably for the changing external environment. This involves new models of vehicles to be fitted with oil filters that deliver extended durability and temperature protection than predecessor vehicles. In order to serve this, manufacturers are using novel materials to develop next-gen automotive oil & air filters that can filter destructive contaminants that attack vehicles from inside. The use of novel filter materials based on synthetic fibers or cellulose fibers are increasingly being used for automotive air filters. The design and functionality of these air filters are attractive to be able to filter particles few microns in size, and their special ribbing helps to stabilize air filter pleats and prevent the adherence of adjacent pleats.

Initiative undertaken by manufacturers of automotive oil and air filters to improve their design for better performance is stimulating the automotive oil & air filters market. This includes deploying uniform distribution of pleats in air filters to facilitate the filtration process to take charge of the entire filtration medium. This helps in complete utilization of the automobile engine power and keeping it clean.

R&D for Superior Products Gathers Steam

Rise in concerns due to harmful vehicular emissions such as CO2 has led to stringent regulations in several parts of the world to control air emissions. Automobile manufacturers need to mandatorily adhere to air emissions regulations for the use of components. This is leading manufacturers of automotive oil and air filters to invest in R&D for superior products.

Automotive Oil & Air Filters Market – Growth Drivers

Longer run time of commercial vehicles to serve burgeoning eCommerce leading to frequent replacement of automotive components fuels automotive oil & air filters market

R&D for next-gen products to reduce vehicular emissions and enable full utilization of engine power to stimulate growth

Automotive Oil & Air Filters Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the automotive oil & air filters market are Champion Laboratories Inc., MANN +HUMMEL, Donaldson Company Inc.,Robert Bosch GmbH, Cummins Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Hengst SE, First Brands Group LLC, ExxonMobil Corporation, and DENSO CORPORATION.

