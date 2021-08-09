Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market | The Positioning of vendors such as Autel Intelligent Technology Co., Continental AG, and Daimler Trucks North America LLC among others will be dominant during the forecast period
Aug 09, 2021, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market and it is poised to grow by $ 27.63 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period. The report offers information on several market vendors, including Autel Intelligent Technology Co. (China), Continental AG (Germany), Daimler Trucks North America LLC (Detroit Diesel Corp.) (US), DENSO Corp. (Italy), HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA (Germany), Innova Electronics Corp. (US), Intel Corp. (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Vector Informatik GmbH (Germany), and Verizon Communications Inc. (US).
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Although the increase in electronic content in vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities, increasing costs for the integration of telematics will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market 2021-2025 : Segmentation
Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Allied Services
- OBD Port
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market size
- Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market trends
- Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market industry analysis
This study identifies the growing focus on remote diagnostics as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market growth during the next few years.
Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market vendors
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Allied services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- OBD port - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Autel Intelligent Technology Co.
- Continental AG
- Daimler Trucks North America LLC (Detroit Diesel Corp.)
- DENSO Corp.
- HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA
- Innova Electronics Corp.
- Intel Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Vector Informatik GmbH
- Verizon Communications Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
