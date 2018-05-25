Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market Report 2017-2027 - Visiongain Report

Developments in connected cars, increasingly sophisticated vehicle electronics and embedded systems all require constant software and firmware updates. Because it is unrealistic to regularly return vehicles to service centres, this has led to a significant development in Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates which Visiongain assesses as reaching a value of $1.32bn in 2017.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



Visiongain's report on this sector gives a detailed overview of the market, creating an accurate picture that will offer clarity to anyone involved in the automotive software and firmware industry. Importantly, the report also delivers numerous forecasts of the market, giving you an insight into the future opportunities that exist in the Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates market.

Key features

Global Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market 2017-2027

Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates submarket forecasts from 2017-2027 by type

Software Over the Air (SOTA) Forecast 2017-2027

• Map Forecast 2017-2027

• App Forecast 2017-2027

• Infotainment Forecast 2017-2027

Firmware Over the Air (FOTA) Forecast 2017-2027

• Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Forecast 2017-2027

• Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Forecast 2017-2027

Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates submarket forecasts from 2017-2027 By Component

• Controller Forecast 2017-2027

• CarInfo Forecast 2017-2027

• Download Forecast 2017-2027

• Repo Update Forecast 2017-2027

• Others Forecast 2017-2027

Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates submarket forecasts from 2017-2027 By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Cars Forecast 2017-2027

• Hatchback Forecast 2017-2027

• Sedan Forecast 2017-2027

• SUV Forecast 2017-2027

• Heavy Vehicles Forecast 2017-2027

• Defence Vehicles Forecast 2017-2027

• Off-Road Vehicles Forecast 2017-2027

Regional Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market 2017-2027

North America Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market 2017-2027

• US Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market 2017-2027

• Rest of North America Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market 2017-2027

European Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market 2017-2027

• UK Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market 2017-2027

• Germany Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market 2017-2027

• France Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market 2017-2027

• Rest of Europe Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market 2017-2027

Asia Pacific Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market 2017-2027

• China Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market 2017-2027

• India Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market 2017-2027

• Japan Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market 2017-2027

• Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates

South America Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market 2017-2027

• Brazil Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market 2017-2027

• Rest of South America Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market 2017-2027

Rest of the World Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market 2017-2027

• UAE Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market 2017-2027

• South Africa Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market 2017-2027

• Russia Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market 2017-2027

• Rest of World Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market 2017-2027

Profiles of the leading companies involved in Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates

• Airbiquity Inc.

• Delphi Automotive Plc.

• Fujitsu Ltd

• Intel Corporation

• Lear Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• NXP Semiconductors

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

With 298 tables and charts and a total length of 225 pages, this report is a fantastic opportunity to increase your knowledge of this sector. Analysis of the drivers and restraints for the overall market concisely informs you of the major factors affecting this market, whilst Visiongain's data-rich segmentation provides greater insight into this market.

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website : https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2017/Automotive-Over-the-Air-(OTA)-Updates-Market-Report-2017-2027

Companies Listed

Airbiquity, Inc.

Alfa Romeo Automobiles S.p.A

Arada Systems

Arynga

ATS Advanced Telematic Systems GmbH

Audi AG

Blackberry Limited

BMW

BSH Bosch

Continental AG

Continental Automotive

Daimler

Delphi Automotive Plc,

Elektrobit

Ferrari S.p.A

Fiat

Ford Motor

Fujitsu Ltd.

Garmin Ltd.

Geely

General Motors

HARMAN Connected Services Corporation

Harman International Industries, Inc.

Hyundai

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Jaguar Land Rover

Lear Corporation

Libelium

Mann+Hummel

McAfee

Mercedes-Benz

Microsoft Corporation

Movimento, Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Peugeot Citroen

Porsche AG

Purolator Filters

Qualcomm Incorporated

Qualcomm Labs

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rolls-Royce Limited

Samsung Electronics Ltd.

SB LiMotive

Shanghai General Motors

Siemens Hausgeräte GmbH

TATA Motors

Tesla Motors

Toyota Motor Corporation

Tuxera Inc.

Verizon Communications, Inc.

VMware

Volkswagen AG

Volvo

Wind River

Yogitech

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

SOURCE Visiongain