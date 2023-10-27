Automotive Paintless Dent Removal Tools Market size to grow by USD 398.73 million from 2022 to 2027, The market is concentrated and companies like B and D Innovative Tools, Chervon Holdings Ltd. and Dent Magic Tools Inc., and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive paintless dent removal tools market is estimated to grow by USD 398.73 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.24%. The automotive paintless dent removal tools market is concentrated owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive paintless dent removal tools are B and D Innovative Tools, Chervon Holdings Ltd., Dent Magic Tools Inc., HBC systems AS, MIT AUTOMOBILE, PDR Finesse Tools Inc., ROTAR Machinery Industrial Co. Ltd., Stanners Equipment Ltd., The Tool Connection Ltd., Trigo Group, Ultra Dent Tools Inc., and VEVOR. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Sample before buying

Company Offering

Dent Magic Tools Inc. - The company offers automotive paintless dent removal tools such as dent repair hammers, glue pullers, whale tails, and crease tabs.

Chevron Holdings Ltd. - The company offers automotive paintless dent removal tools such as glue pullers, slide hammers, blending hammers, and dent repair kits.

B and D Innovative Tools - The company offers automotive paintless dent removal tools such as dent rods, door hangers, whale tails, and line board reflectors.

The company offers automotive paintless dent removal tools such as dent rods, door hangers, whale tails, and line board reflectors. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

APAC is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America is another region which is expected to grow at a significant rate.

Impactful driver- Low cost of PDR tools

Low cost of PDR tools Key Trend - Incorporation of business growth strategies by PDR tools and service players

- Incorporation of business growth strategies by PDR tools and service players Major Challenges - The ineffectiveness of PDR tools in certain cases

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into pullers, tool kits, and others. The pullers segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The dent is pulled out by tightening a screw-like extractor. A glue removal tool is one of the simplest and most convenient tools used to remove small dings and dings from cars. In addition, to save time and money, vacuum cleaners are capable of removing large dents and dents. Furthermore, the preference for such tools is high in developed economies. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Automotive Paintless Dent Removal Tools Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.02 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

