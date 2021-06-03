Automotive Parking Heater Market to see 2.89 Mn Units growth during 2021-2025 | Increase in Demand for Luxury Cars to emerge as Major Trend | Technavio
Jun 03, 2021, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive parking heater market is set to grow by 2.89 million units during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 3%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Calix AB, DBK David + Baader GmbH, DEFA AS, Eberspächer Group, Hebei Nanfeng Automobile Equipment (Group) Co. Ltd., Pro-West Refrigeration Ltd., Truma Gerätetechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Victor Industries Ltd., Warmda LLC, and Webasto SE are some of the major market participants. The emergence of aftermarket DIY preheater will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Parking Heater Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Parking Heater Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Aftermarket
- OEMs
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Automotive Parking Heater Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive parking heater market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Calix AB, DBK David + Baader GmbH, DEFA AS, Eberspächer Group, Hebei Nanfeng Automobile Equipment (Group) Co. Ltd., Pro-West Refrigeration Ltd., Truma Gerätetechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Victor Industries Ltd., Warmda LLC, and Webasto SE.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Automotive Parking Heater Market size
- Automotive Parking Heater Market trends
- Automotive Parking Heater Market industry analysis
An increase in the demand for luxury cars is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, a sharp decline in automobile production and sales may threaten the growth of the market.
Automotive Parking Heater Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive parking heater market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive parking heater market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive parking heater market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive parking heater market vendors
